Europe’s van makers are strongly pressing the European Union to put the brakes on “financially lethal” emissions targets designed to shift the industry towards 100% electric by 2035, even as signs of EV growth are emerging.

Legislators in the EU and the UK are forcing an accelerated pace of electrification in the van segment, a pace that the van makers say they can’t meet.

“It's not reachable for me. It’s not reachable for everybody, except if you crash the market or the financials of the OEMs,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, the outgoing head of Stellantis in Europe, told journalists at last month’s Munich motor show.