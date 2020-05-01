British firm to roll out affordable street-side charger in Brighton

Hampshire-based City EV will install 200 3kW charge points in the seaside town, following similar schemes in London and Reading
Steve Cropley Autocar
1 May 2020

A Portsmouth-based company, City EV, has developed a simple, affordable lamp post charger for EVs and has struck a deal with the Brighton City Council to launch its equipment in several of the seaside city’s most densely populated streets.

“The initial deal covers 200 units,” said City EV’s co-founder and MD, Peter Lagesse, who started the business about four years ago with long-time partner and technical director Bob Morris. “We’d set up about 100 charge points when work had to go on hold. But we aim to finish the rest this summer and hope to do a similar batch next year.” 

Lagesse said City EV also has similar but less advanced deals progressing in Reading (15 chargers) and north London (80 chargers) and has also started generating interest from nearby European countries.

“Now they’ve seen we’re ready with an affordable and deliverable product, some of the more progessive authorities have started beating a path to our door,” said Lagesse. “Even during lockdown, we’ve had a busy time dealing with enquiries.”

City EV’s lamp post charging points use a 3kW power supply “because that’s what’s available without digging up the road” and are specifically designed to be cheap to fit and easy to use. The equipment is also flexible in configuration so each local authority can decide its own preferred payment method. 

“If EV use is to grow, we must cater for owners who can’t charge their cars at home because they don’t have driveways,” said Lagesse. “The idea is that eventually nobody will be more than 50 yards from a charging point.”

Lagesse and Morris started City EV after selling their successful business making base station controllers for mobile networks to Ericsson, the electronics giant. “Bob and I bought EVs because it seemed the way to go,” said Lagesse, “but we soon found the charging network was terrible.

“There was an obvious need for relatively cheap equipment you could put everywhere, because most of the firms in the charging point business were making really expensive stuff. Making what was needed had parallels with the business we’d just left – designing and setting up unmanned, connected networks – so we decided to give it a go. We even had a ready-made parts supply chain.”

As well as the street chargers, City EV makes a range of own-design fast and rapid chargers for home and business use, but Lagesse and Morris believe public charging will be the growth area, simply because of the profusion of dense housing in UK cities like London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Liverpool. “One lesson we’ve learned,” said Lagesse, “is that to succeed in electronics you need a niche. This is ours and it seems to be working.”

Comments
8

si73

1 May 2020
Brilliant, totally agree with them that this is what is needed to further ev sales and reduce local emissions, and it is conveniently done without having to dig up roads for a larger power supply, however is 3kw enough? Will it charge the large battery powered evs over night or will it take too long? I am thinking of those who live without driveways and who may use this as a permanent charge point.

Chris_p

1 May 2020

Good idea to use the existing under road wiring infrastructure.  But 3Kw is barely worth plugging into on a shopping trip.

Our car takes overnight to charge up at 3Kw after a 80m run to my Mum's house and our car is quite frugal in its use of power.    

Everyone knows that the fuel consumption of a conventional car varies and is influenced by several factors.  Exactly the same applies to an EV - its just that the figures for comparison aren't quite as obvious as MPG.  

For the record a Jaguar iPace uses about twice as much electricity as our i3. So on a 3Kw charger about 2x as long for a given journey.

(when using rapid chargers other factors come into play)

 

Peter Cavellini

1 May 2020

 Yes, I agree we'll eventually all be driving some sort of EV car,but until the can recharge in 20,30 minutes anywhere near there's a charging point on every Street that works, accepts all types and payment methods and have a range of 300 miles minimum, I'm not interested, don't get me wrong, I like the idea of a cleaner,quieter way to travel, all I want is what I said above.

xxxx

1 May 2020

ICE might be best for the next 10-15 years for those with no drive way, which is why car companies will be making for next 25 years.  Next big change will be the ability to fast charge small batteries, just look what Porsche have achived.  Getting 150 miles worth in 10 minutes for the average BEV will be a game changer.  Still another small step to cleaner air in the city

xxxx

1 May 2020
xxxx wrote:

....... which is why car companies will be making for next 25 years.  .....

ooops 15 years (at least) not 25

Paddy Asphalt

1 May 2020

That's how much range a 13amp 2.9KW charger adds. So it's a good solution for city motorists but not a stop off for people on long journeys... but I think that's the idea.

xxxx

1 May 2020

And as the city motorist is the one that's more likely not to have a drive it's a perfect match up, but lets hope they don't do a  rip-off charge rate like some other companies 

LP in Brighton

1 May 2020

Would be interesting tio know the cost of charging. Might actually be cheaper than the regular car parking slots in the city!

