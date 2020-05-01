British firm to roll out affordable street-side charger in Brighton

A Portsmouth-based company, City EV, has developed a simple, affordable lamp post charger for EVs and has struck a deal with the Brighton City Council to launch its equipment in several of the seaside city’s most densely populated streets.
“The initial deal covers 200 units,” said City EV’s co-founder and MD, Peter Lagesse, who started the business about four years ago with long-time partner and technical director Bob Morris. “We’d set up about 100 charge points when work had to go on hold. But we aim to finish the rest this summer and hope to do a similar batch next year.”
Lagesse said City EV also has similar but less advanced deals progressing in Reading (15 chargers) and north London (80 chargers) and has also started generating interest from nearby European countries.
“Now they’ve seen we’re ready with an affordable and deliverable product, some of the more progessive authorities have started beating a path to our door,” said Lagesse. “Even during lockdown, we’ve had a busy time dealing with enquiries.”
City EV’s lamp post charging points use a 3kW power supply “because that’s what’s available without digging up the road” and are specifically designed to be cheap to fit and easy to use. The equipment is also flexible in configuration so each local authority can decide its own preferred payment method.
“If EV use is to grow, we must cater for owners who can’t charge their cars at home because they don’t have driveways,” said Lagesse. “The idea is that eventually nobody will be more than 50 yards from a charging point.”
si73
Brilliant, totally agree with
Chris_p
Good idea to use the existing
Good idea to use the existing under road wiring infrastructure. But 3Kw is barely worth plugging into on a shopping trip.
Our car takes overnight to charge up at 3Kw after a 80m run to my Mum's house and our car is quite frugal in its use of power.
Everyone knows that the fuel consumption of a conventional car varies and is influenced by several factors. Exactly the same applies to an EV - its just that the figures for comparison aren't quite as obvious as MPG.
For the record a Jaguar iPace uses about twice as much electricity as our i3. So on a 3Kw charger about 2x as long for a given journey.
(when using rapid chargers other factors come into play)
Peter Cavellini
Going EV .
Yes, I agree we'll eventually all be driving some sort of EV car,but until the can recharge in 20,30 minutes anywhere near there's a charging point on every Street that works, accepts all types and payment methods and have a range of 300 miles minimum, I'm not interested, don't get me wrong, I like the idea of a cleaner,quieter way to travel, all I want is what I said above.
xxxx
Small step for some
ICE might be best for the next 10-15 years for those with no drive way, which is why car companies will be making for next 25 years. Next big change will be the ability to fast charge small batteries, just look what Porsche have achived. Getting 150 miles worth in 10 minutes for the average BEV will be a game changer. Still another small step to cleaner air in the city
xxxx
xxxx wrote:
ooops 15 years (at least) not 25
Paddy Asphalt
11 miles per hour
That's how much range a 13amp 2.9KW charger adds. So it's a good solution for city motorists but not a stop off for people on long journeys... but I think that's the idea.
xxxx
Paddy, you said it so much better than me
And as the city motorist is the one that's more likely not to have a drive it's a perfect match up, but lets hope they don't do a rip-off charge rate like some other companies
LP in Brighton
Price of charging
Would be interesting tio know the cost of charging. Might actually be cheaper than the regular car parking slots in the city!
