Taking the Ford Focus on a 600-mile road trip of the UK

We’ve been here before. Not here here – sitting in the shadow of the Forth Railway Bridge at 4:30am – but rather in a brand-new Ford facing an unlikely challenge.
From a round-Europe trip in the first Mondeo to 12,000 miles in a week in the original Focus, without ever leaving the warm embrace of the M25 motorway.
For the all-new fourth-generation Focus, we’re aiming for a distilled adventure: shorter but just as tough. We’ve set one of the first examples of the new Focus to arrive in the UK the simple mission of visiting the maximum number of our favourite driving roads in just once day. Hence Edinburgh and a not quite dawn start.
This article was originally published on 9 September 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
The chosen Focus is an appropriately mid-range example. This is meant to be a test of a representative model rather than a performance outlier. Titanium X trim and a moderate options workout bring plenty ofkit, but the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Ecoboost engine in its 123bhp state of tune represents what Ford reckons will be the most popular powerplant in the UK. It also means that our car uses a torsion beam rear axle in place of the more advanced multi- link system that’s now reserved for brawnier versions.
South Queensferry gives us not only the photographic backdrop of first light breaking behind the cantilevered magnificence of the Forth Bridge – which sits in splendid isolation from the two road crossings upstream of it – but also fast access to some of the brilliant roads that run through the Borders.
Black Dog
I despair!
What is this dammed obsession with chav glass? The side shots make it look like a bleedin' van. It makes any OK looking car look ridiculous.Uuurrgghhh.
Jimbbobw1977
Black Dog wrote:
That ‘chav’ glass is important to me on a car as it means people can’t easily see my dog in the boot minimising risk of theft....
jagdavey
Thats the problem with modern day packaging
Trying to create a good design but based on modern day package constraints will always end up with a "van" profile.
The C-pillar treatment makes it look like a BMW, & from the rear it looks like a Volvo.
Ford always used to have its unique styling language, but not anymore, its just a mish-mash of everyone else's.
Peter Cavellini
Lost it’s looks....?
Yeah, great as it may be, the Focus has finally joined the Herd, a result of functionality over form, from the side it’s uninspired, the interior has moved on in the fact there are less Buttons to push, more Tech has been added because we all apparently like Tech(?),and if Ford thing the 1 litre is the sweet spot, how come it can’t pass when opportunity presents itself?, isn’t that dangerous?
si73
That rear chav glass as you
That rear chav glass as you call it is brilliant for keeping rear seat passengers cooler on hot days, the focus is very anonymous, not surprising it received no attention, but isn't that what people want? Golfs have always sold really well with conservative anonymous styling.
abkq
Shouldn't have photographed
Shouldn't have photographed such a poorly styled car against such beautiful scenery.
Ugliness comes in many forms. Here it is the accumulation of contemporary design cliches plus the borrowing of formal features from other models.
StuM82
Hideous
Glad it's not just me who thinks this new Focus is pretty ugly. There are some very duff angles on it. The rear three quarter shot was the only one that wasn't that bad. And the chavvy Range Rover style 'focus' logo on the boot makes me want to off myself.
MrJ
StuM82 wrote:
Absolutely, especially for someone like me who has a previous model Focus that is in every way better, especially the interior ergonomics. This one is also defaced with the Ford trout-pout grille, which I neither like nor enjoy.
jason_recliner
Ouch!
As far as hatchbacks go, I think this new Focus looks pretty good. Once of the nicest, in fact.
Herald
"Niggles aside ...
... the Focus has proved its all-round excellence", and remains a great way to experience Britain's outstanding roads.
Those niggles: no enthusiasm for revs, and a shortage of overtaking punch that reads like turbo lag
uncomfortable seats (lack of under-thigh support)
wind whistle from driver's door
a suspension that never settles down - even on motorways
tyres with no bite on a damp surface
fair amount of body roll
brakes smell when used in anger
totally forgettable (and unnoticeable) styling
blown off by Dacia Dusters
Seems a rather generous summary to what is a well-balanced and honest appraisal.
