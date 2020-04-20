Ford: No plans for a fourth-generation Focus RS

Ford has no plans to introduce a range-topping RS version of the current Focus, it has emerged.
As reported by Autocar in February, it had been understood that any fourth-generation Focus RS would hinge on development of a a high-output hybrid powertrain that would minimise the performance model’s impact on Ford’s fleet average CO2 emissions.
It has now been confirmed, however, that development of such a system for the model has been deemed not cost-effective, and so Ford isn't planning a new Focus RS.
A Ford spokesperson said: “As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus.
“We remain committed to Ford Performance vehicles in Europe as part of our DNA, with cars like the multi-award-winning Focus ST and Fiesta ST, as well as our Mustang and Ranger Raptor models.”
rare
Shame!
Shame!
405line
Crazy horses, wah,wah
No problem Ford fans will have to make do with the new mustang...hahahaha.
manicm
They can..
Improve the ST's dynamics with a facelift in the absence of the RS.
Peter Cavellini
Plenty.
I see Lots of them every week, four of five , mostly in blue, one a sort of Taupe color, I don't think it would be missed for a few years, so, maybe it would come back then?
