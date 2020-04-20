Ford: No plans for a fourth-generation Focus RS

Low-volume hot hatch falls victim to increasingly stringent emissions regulations as firm confirms no replacement
Felix Page Autocar writer
20 April 2020

Ford has no plans to introduce a range-topping RS version of the current Focus, it has emerged. 

As reported by Autocar in February, it had been understood that any fourth-generation Focus RS would hinge on development of a a high-output hybrid powertrain that would minimise the performance model’s impact on Ford’s fleet average CO2 emissions. 

It has now been confirmed, however, that development of such a system for the model has been deemed not cost-effective, and so Ford isn't planning a new Focus RS. 

A Ford spokesperson said: “As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus.

“We remain committed to Ford Performance vehicles in Europe as part of our DNA, with cars like the multi-award-winning Focus ST and Fiesta ST, as well as our Mustang and Ranger Raptor models.”

Our Verdict

Ford Focus RS

Ford Focus RS 2019 road test review - hero front

Is Ford’s AWD mega-hatch as special as we first thought? And can the Focus RS beat stiff competition from the Volkswagen Golf R and Mercedes-AMG A45?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

We weren’t expecting to see a new Focus RS until 2022 at the earliest. Earlier this year, a senior source at Ford told Autocar: “We are waiting for our engineering team to come up with a solution on the powertrain, and that is not easy given the new fleet CO2 regulations.”

With no Focus RS on the cars, the Focus ST, which currently heads up the model range with 276bhp in its most potent guise, will remain the hottest variant for the foreseeable future. 

The news comes as it’s revealed that the Mustang will likely adopt an electrified powertrain in 2022 as part of the manufacturer’s ambition to launch 18 mild-hybrid and full-hybrid models by 2022. 

A hybrid Mustang had been set to arrive this year, but development of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV was fast-tracked as a priority. 

Read more

New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8​

2020 Ford Focus ST review

Join the debate

Comments
4

rare

20 April 2020

Shame!

405line

20 April 2020

No problem Ford fans will have to make do with the new mustang...hahahaha.

manicm

20 April 2020

Improve the ST's dynamics with a facelift in the absence of the RS.

Peter Cavellini

20 April 2020

 I see Lots of them every week, four of five , mostly in blue, one a sort of Taupe color, I don't think it would be missed for a few years, so, maybe it would come back then?

