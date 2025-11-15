Just like a bee sting, apparently; hardly anything to worry about. Just painful enough to make you swear under your breath, and you might get a bit of a swollen finger.

Sounds fine, but I’m still not keen on riling up one of these prehistoric-looking miniature predators. My guide’s description of their defence tactic sounds benign enough, but the subsequent revelation that neither she nor anyone she knows has ever actually experienced it is enough to convince me to back off when one raises its claws and arches its tail menacingly in the direction of my hand. It has unmistakably entered attack mode.

What I’m dealing with here, of course, are scorpions, of the European yellow-tailed variety, or Euscorpius flavicaudis to be exact. It’s one of the smallest scorpion species in the world and is best known – as demonstrated here to great effect – for glowing in the dark.

They’re native to the hot, arid landscapes of northern Africa and southern Europe, where they sleep all day and come out at night to lounge around and wait for smaller bugs to fall into their grasp.

Yet my first encounter with these tiny terrors comes on rather more familiar and far less exotic ground – and I’m not even talking about a zoo.

Around 200 years ago, a small bunch of them are thought to have sneaked aboard an Italian trade ship carrying granite (presumably having caught – sigh – the travel bug) and disembarked at Sheerness harbour on the Isle of Sheppey.

Seemingly quite taken by their new Kentish environs, they stayed put, not even venturing outside the confines of the port, so it’s there I’ve headed to see their descendants for myself.