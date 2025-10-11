Against a backdrop of inflation and a stagnating economy, selling new cars risks resembling a fruit and veg market as dealers rush to slash prices and call out their best deals to anyone within hailing distance.

Compared with this time last year, discounts are larger and offers are more plentiful. As an example of the savings available, Autocar has netted discounts worth a total of £47,123 on popular versions of this year's top 10 best-selling new cars an average of £4712 per vehicle.

The largest discount was £9050 off a new Peugeot 2008 1.2 Puretech Allure, taking its price from £29,540 to £20,490, equivalent to a 30% saving. Meanwhile, the UK's best-selling car, the Ford Puma, was available in 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid ST-Line form for £24,495, compared with the full on-the-road price of £27,297, a saving of 10.3%.

Away from the top 10, we also bagged a saving of £16,566 on a Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Extended Range Premium, taking its price from £66,565 to £49,999. Elsewhere, we tracked down a similar cash saving on a fully loaded BMW 550e M Sport Pro xDrive down £16,517 to £74,758.

Of course, the richly specced BMW in particular is something of an outlier and even at its lowest price unlikely to attract much interest. Still, with new cars now so expensive, it and the Mustang Mach-E deal are good examples of the big discounts that can make them more affordable.

Based on Autotrader figures, in the past 12 months new car discounts have increased across all fuel types (with the exception of plug-in hybrids) by an average of one percentage point to 9.6%. It's only a small rise, but averages mask the peaks and if our survey is anything to go by, this year's range of discounts looks like the Himalayas.