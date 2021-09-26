BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mourning the car bodystyles that have died out

As the new car market becomes increasingly focused on hatchbacks and SUVs, we reminisce about the bodystyles that have gone
News
6 mins read
26 September 2021

Whatever happened to the two-door estate, the three-box saloon and, for that matter, the landaulet? Such odd questions will keep you awake at night if you have anorak tendencies. Manufacturers seem to invent niches just for the hell of it these days, while bodystyles come and go and marketing wonks go on about lettered market segments.

However, before everything on wheels becomes a SUV, let’s stop and take stock of where we are. Which model types are now dead, are dying, are on life support or have simply been renamed?

Under Threat

Estates, roadsters, coupes and two-door 4x4s

Lots of models are starting to wane in popularity because of changes to buyer demographics and fashion. Estates are gradually being replaced by SUVs, but this is over the long term. Roadsters are accounting for less of the car parc, from Mazda MX-5 to Caterham Seven. Coupés are rarely financially viable, especially for mainstream manufacturers. Two-door 4x4s are almost gone unless they’re commercial (see the Suzuki Jimny), although the Jeep Wrangler and Lada Niva still cling on.

Almost Extinct

Speedster

This is now a fairly Porsche-specific reference, but historically it referred to a stripped-out roadster ready to race on the salt flats from the early part of the 20th century. It has been applied to low-volume (Plymouth Prowler) and concept cars for which a windscreen is optional and customers can afford a six-figure sum. The best known today are the Porsche 911 Speedster, Morgan Plus 8 and Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Shooting brake

The shooting brake is quite distinct from the rather more blue-collar two-door estate, being a full-on sports car with a smidgen of practicality, a rear door and a longer than usual body. Originally coachbuilt for moneyed shooting parties, it evolved into a gentlemen’s grand tourer, and even some mainstream manufacturers had a go – for example, Reliant with the Scimitar GTE and Lancia with the Beta HPE. More recently, there was a brief revival with the BMW Z3 M Coupé, which was effectively an MGB GT on steroids. It survives as the occasional one-off bespoke build for those who can afford it (we’re talking Aston Martin and Ferrari).

Pop-out roof convertible

Manually pushing out a removable roof section was an integral part of the appeal of the Fiat X1/9, Datsun 280ZX and Ferrari 328 GTS. Porsche continues to build a Targa version of the Porsche 911, but these days the panel moves away automatically.

Three-seat coupé

No benches involved here, just individual buckets. The Matra-Simca Bagheera and its Murena successor flew the flag for the builder’s van seat layout. You could take one more person than in a Lotus, although there was inevitably less elbow room. The game-changer was the McLaren F1, which put the driver in pole position. No one copied it, and only McLaren returned to the theme with the million-pound-plus Speedtail.

Utility

These were faux or actual military vehicles sold to the public. They included The original Land Rover, of course, the Mini Moke, which was designed to be flat-packed and parachuted into battle, and the Rolls-Royce-powered Austin Champ. See also the Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Steyr-Puch Haflinger, Volkswagen Trekker (aka Thing), Volkswagen Iltis, very-Jeep-like Suzuki LJ80 and beachfront-friendly Citroën Méhari. These are certainly not crossovers.

Commercial

This has been a long-term ruse to dodge tax: offer a car in a van format with no side windows or rear seats so that it could be used as a business tool. Back in the old days, it was purchase tax that was avoided by some quite posh coachbuilt makes, such as Lea-Francis, so that it could become a station wagon or shooting brake for the hunting and fishing set. In modern times, it has been something for artisanal free-range sustainable egg-cup suppliers who can afford the Land Rover Discovery Commercial or the short-lived Mini Clubvan. Most recently, Suzuki has used it to circumvent the CO2 issue with the Jimny LCV.

Three-door hatchback

Ironically, the model that nuked so many other formats is partly under threat, partly because five-doors are more practical and partly because emissions regulations are making city cars financially unviable to build. You can’t even get a three-door Toyota Yaris or Vauxhall Corsa any more.

Amphibious car

Outside of military vehicles, such as the Alvis Stalwart and Volkswagen Schwimmwagen, there has only been the Amphicar (although you can still build yourself a Dutton Surf from a kit and an old Suzuki Jimny). The bottom line is that water and production vehicles really don’t mix.

Extinct

Four-door convertible

These were always a challenge structurally, even with a separate chassis. Many were around in the 1930s and 1950s, the most (in)famous being the Lincoln Continental Convertible. There might be the odd coachbuilt anomaly for an oligarch, but else they just aren’t worth the engineering bother.

Three-seat roadster

The bench seat has a lot to answer for. These were pretty much a thing only in 1950s Britain, where one could ride as a gooseberry passenger in such beauties as the Allard Palm Beach and Riley RMC. Two-seat convertibles and roadsters won out.

Two-door estate

This was a very regular sight from the 1950s through to the 1980s. It was a working-class precursor to the family hatchback, being a popular format for small cars such as Ford’s Prefect and Escort. From the Volkswagen Polo ‘breadvan’ to the Vauxhall Chevette, there was a ready market, including interesting oddities such as the faux-by-four estate in the shape of the Talbot Matra Rancho.

Two-door saloon

The simple two-door saloon was a staple from the 1950s onwards, being cheaper than the four-door saloons. Upmarket models like the BMW 3 Series morphed into coupés. Across the board, saloons eventually became more fastback-styled and the upmarket ones were rebranded as coupés. The Ford Escort, Vauxhall Nova and Volkswagen Derby two-doors were just victims of the all- conquering hatchback. Incidentally, the one-box saloon (see the original Mini) is also very dead.

Rebranded

Fastback

Effectively, the fastback name has had its meaning changed. Fastbacks were originally coupés back in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s (think the Ford Mustang), but in recent years BMW, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Peugeot have applied the term to four-door saloons with sloping roof lines. At least the coupé version of the current Mustang keeps the term a little authentic.

Dead American dreams

Pillarless coupés were replaced by colonnade hardtops to meet 1974 US rollover regulations (see the Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna). Club coupés were named after the lounge or parlour car on a train and were almost as huge (see the Cadillac Series 62). Liftback station wagons were two- door and tailgate estates that came in compact and subcompact form, often with added ‘wood’ (see the Mercury Bobcat Villager Station Wagon). However, two-door and hardtop station wagons, the latter being the sportier pillarless type, also came as four-doors (see the Mercury Commuter).

Six feet under

Lots of old coachbuilding terms were carried over into the high-end car manufacturing trade and carried on into the 1950s and 1960s. Landaulet means an open-top limousine, so the posh people at the rear have convertible cover while the chauffeur is always covered or open to the elements. Phaeton, taking its name from Greek mythology, was applied first to light, forward- facing carriages and eventually became an open car with room for at least five on board. Victoria originally meant a light four-wheeled carriage with a folding top over the rear seats. It was revived in 1955 by Ford for the Crown Victoria, a two-door hardtop with a chrome ‘tiara’ band around the middle of the roof, but that ultimately turned into a police interceptor with no tiara at all.

streaky 26 September 2021

My favourite bodystyle has always been the pillarless coupe which Mercedes has persevered with since the early sixties.  The Roots Group also offered the Sunbeam Rapier with that configuration up to the seventies.  It always seemed a good compromise between a convertible and a hardtop.  I know there's bound to be some structural and cost issues with this bodystyle, but I've always been mystified why, after offering a convertible (such as the lovely Audi A4 of some years ago) the manufacturers concerned never then added a metal roofed version as well.

Maxi Cooper 26 September 2021

It seems that most cars these days, the SUVs and even 'Gran Coupes', are more family orientated than many of the niche models described here. In the old days cars were more emotional purchases inspired by famous singletons like James Bond where we imagined we were chasing around mountains with wind in our hair. Nowadays the emphasis is how many kids and dogs you can deliver safely to school or the camp site in Cornwall. When did we become so child orientated? Most cars are still only driven by lone drivers. No wonder teenagers today would rather spend their cash on phones and don't dream about starting motoring like my generation did. Affordable motoring has lost its fun and glamour.

scotty5 26 September 2021

@fellwaker. As someone who's owned many estates over the years, I find an SUV is more practical, useful, space efficient than an estate. Yes it's less fuel efficient, but it's also easier to access and easier to load / unload.

@James Rupert. Manufacturers seem to invent niches just for the hell of it these days. Well what were those cars that have disappeared if they were not niches? The reason they were dropped is because fewer people bought them, if demand was there they wouldn't stop building it.

As for models like the 4dr convertible disappearing, demand or not, I'd have thought safety legislation would have put a stop to that.

And as for the pic of the Mini Moke, just read the other day in Autocar of production being brought back to the UK so you can still buy it. How many have you seen? How many do you reckon you'll see? Look at the crash protection it now adores. And it'll cost around £20k? Give me the most basic Dacia Duster any day.

