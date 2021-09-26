Mourning the car bodystyles that have died out

Whatever happened to the two-door estate, the three-box saloon and, for that matter, the landaulet? Such odd questions will keep you awake at night if you have anorak tendencies. Manufacturers seem to invent niches just for the hell of it these days, while bodystyles come and go and marketing wonks go on about lettered market segments.
However, before everything on wheels becomes a SUV, let’s stop and take stock of where we are. Which model types are now dead, are dying, are on life support or have simply been renamed?
Under Threat
Estates, roadsters, coupes and two-door 4x4s
Lots of models are starting to wane in popularity because of changes to buyer demographics and fashion. Estates are gradually being replaced by SUVs, but this is over the long term. Roadsters are accounting for less of the car parc, from Mazda MX-5 to Caterham Seven. Coupés are rarely financially viable, especially for mainstream manufacturers. Two-door 4x4s are almost gone unless they’re commercial (see the Suzuki Jimny), although the Jeep Wrangler and Lada Niva still cling on.
Almost Extinct
Speedster
My favourite bodystyle has always been the pillarless coupe which Mercedes has persevered with since the early sixties. The Roots Group also offered the Sunbeam Rapier with that configuration up to the seventies. It always seemed a good compromise between a convertible and a hardtop. I know there's bound to be some structural and cost issues with this bodystyle, but I've always been mystified why, after offering a convertible (such as the lovely Audi A4 of some years ago) the manufacturers concerned never then added a metal roofed version as well.
It seems that most cars these days, the SUVs and even 'Gran Coupes', are more family orientated than many of the niche models described here. In the old days cars were more emotional purchases inspired by famous singletons like James Bond where we imagined we were chasing around mountains with wind in our hair. Nowadays the emphasis is how many kids and dogs you can deliver safely to school or the camp site in Cornwall. When did we become so child orientated? Most cars are still only driven by lone drivers. No wonder teenagers today would rather spend their cash on phones and don't dream about starting motoring like my generation did. Affordable motoring has lost its fun and glamour.
@fellwaker. As someone who's owned many estates over the years, I find an SUV is more practical, useful, space efficient than an estate. Yes it's less fuel efficient, but it's also easier to access and easier to load / unload.
@James Rupert. Manufacturers seem to invent niches just for the hell of it these days. Well what were those cars that have disappeared if they were not niches? The reason they were dropped is because fewer people bought them, if demand was there they wouldn't stop building it.
As for models like the 4dr convertible disappearing, demand or not, I'd have thought safety legislation would have put a stop to that.
And as for the pic of the Mini Moke, just read the other day in Autocar of production being brought back to the UK so you can still buy it. How many have you seen? How many do you reckon you'll see? Look at the crash protection it now adores. And it'll cost around £20k? Give me the most basic Dacia Duster any day.