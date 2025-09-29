BACK TO ALL NEWS
Morgan Plus Four at 75: from 68bhp to nearly four times more
Morgan Plus Four at 75: from 68bhp to nearly four times more

We track the Plus Four's gradual, but significant glow-up over its 75-year lifespan

Matt Prior
29 September 2025

They use new tools at the Morgan Motor Company, of course, like the ones for bashing most metal panels. Today they’re metal-tipped rather than wooden so they don’t deform over the years like they used to, which would make different examples of the same car a different shape. 

But there are still old tools too, such as the ancient ones they use to put louvres into car bonnets. And perhaps no tool is more significant to the enduring shape of a Morgan than the wooden press that initially shapes out Plus Four rear wheel arches. 

It dates from the early 1950s. It might even be the first one. They can’t be sure: paperwork wasn’t what it is. As a result, an original Plus Four from 1950 and a new one have effectively interchangeable rear wings; it’s only a bit of extra width that separates them. 

It’s 75 years this week since Morgan announced the Plus Four, via the medium of The Autocar’s pages (29 September 1950, for digital archive subscribers). 

“2-litre engine in a high-performance light car,” ran the headline across the top of a double-paged spread. It had a Standard Vanguard unit making 68bhp. 

Morgan is abuzz today. It was recently reported that it’s on track to return a profit this year, which isn’t always a given; it has just regained access to the US market; and it has differentiated the models in its range more than at maybe any time – certainly in recent memory. 

And the Plus Four lineage from 1950 continues, today with a 2-0-litre BMW engine and 255bhp so rather sparkling performance. But it’s still a car that you buy because it looks like the Morgan you always wanted. Meanwhile, what was the Plus Six has been allowed to become something with a more separate identity: the Supersport. It wasn’t meant to be that way: the project started as a Plus Six facelift and they got carried away.

morgan plus four review 2024 01 front cornering

Morgan Plus Four

Olde-worlde charm meets modern tech in revised manual-specced roadster

Not the first time they’ve done that recently: the Super 3 was only meant to be an engine change for the 3 Wheeler. I think it’s the consistency of the Plus Four that has allowed those models to evolve. And I wonder if the diversification of the range actually reinforces the identity, the central traditional appeal, of the 75-year-old Morgan. 

If you’ve always wanted a Morgan, it will look like a Plus Four. I haven’t driven an original Plus Four before, but Martyn Webb, Morgan’s archivist, has owned his 1953 car (the same as a 1950 one) for 40 years. In the mid-1950s, Morgan introduced a curved grille and a Triumph TR2 engine, which a lot of owners latterly fitted to earlier cars, so there aren’t so many original original Plus Fours like Webb’s. 

See an old and a new Plus Four together and it’s notable how much taller and more ground clearance the former has. If, like me, you’re used to a Plus Four looking like the later one, it’s a surprise to note how different they are although with them back to back, you can spot those trademark wheel arches. 

This is a shape that a car designer wouldn’t draw these days, as Jon Wells, Morgan’s designer of the past 17 years, tells me: there are circles and curves whose centres don’t match each other, and the wheel is offset within them “perfectly imperfectly”. But it does give the Plus Four its enduring, unique, shapely rear.

In an original Plus Four, you sit upright and close to the dashboard, to give you leverage over the large, unassisted steering wheel. The H-pattern gearbox needs more rev-matching than a new car, but it’s very accurate, it’s snickety and there’s a lot of torque. The steering lightens as you pick up speed. 

Morgan’s introduction in 2020 of its new CX aluminium architecture (launched 110 years after the company’s founding) was perhaps the biggest change in the Plus Four’s history. So it’s testament to Wells and his team’s work that the car still looks so familiar to the mind’s eye.

So it’s testament to Wells and his team’s work that the car still looks so familiar to the mind’s eye. “It doesn’t look like it but it has been redesigned,” Wells says. “That’s the game on the Plus Four: preservation.”

Discreetly, as the car recently got wider, the headlights got bigger, to retain familiarity. The Plus Four of today feels much more sophisticated, of course (optional dampers make the ride a particular pleasure), but the headline we ran in 1950 – high performance, light car – is one we could still run now. 

Let’s hope that in 2100 it could read the same way again – and that they’re still squeezing those wheel arches out of the same press.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

