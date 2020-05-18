Mercedes-Benz CLS vs Porsche Panamera: twin test

Our ride-related concerns notwithstanding, by the time those wide-spaced headlights are steering onto the meandering smoothness of the A479, the CLS has done precious little to discredit itself as a strident family grand tourer. Leading north- west from Crickhowell and into the startling green of Wales proper, it’s on this road that the Mercedes then cements itself as a worthy all- rounder. It goes unnoticed on the motorway but 362bhp and, more tangibly, 369lb ft from only 1600rpm is enough to give a two-tonne exec a slap-bang turn of real-world pace. This engine will spin to the 6250rpm redline, too, though you’ll find yourself inhabiting its torque-rich mid-range because that’s how a CLS 450 likes to be driven.

The steering is well weighted and predictably geared (no guarantees of that on full-fat AMG models), allowing you to place a big car with satisfying ease. The predominant sensation is satisfaction rather than delight, the dynamic complexion being one of competence rather than exuberance. Driven within itself, this chassis is poised and wants nought for traction. Up the ante and a front axle languid in its response, coupled with no small amount of suspension float, tells you all you need to know.

In shooting-brake Sport Turismo form, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid awaiting the CLS seems hewn from granite in a manner akin to the Elan’s Victorian bridges. The Mercedes is dainty by comparison and it’s a similar story on the spec sheet. Both cars use electric and combustive force to drive all four wheels through their gearboxes, though in the Porsche a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combine to deliver 456bhp and 516lb ft. We know the Panamera has a terrific, communicative chassis too, so it’s no contest, surely?

Not at first it isn’t. After the CLS, slumping into the Panamera’s low-slung seats feels like slipping into a suit of armour. The steering rim is slim, firm and rotates with meaningful resistance and crisp response. The instrumentation – digital, save for the central tachometer – is slick, even if the glass touchscreen does show up fingerprints. The cliff-face dash and high scuttle instil something of a fortress mentality and when you step off the mark, you do so in near silence as the drivetrain defaults to electric mode.

The Sport Turismo is a likeably off beat beast, its black form resting close to the road on adaptive air suspension and decked out with little fluoro-green details. When the Birmingham Corporation Water Department constructed these reservoirs, you can bet they didn’t reckon on anything this wide using the bridges. The Panamera seems to expand into any available road space on offer, and even on A-roads it’s not uncommon to see a puff of dust kicked up by a gutter-grazing rear tyre. It’s a 2.2-tonne kerb weight that does for the camel’s back in the end, though.