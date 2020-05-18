Mercedes-Benz CLS vs Porsche Panamera: twin test

Displacement-defying frugality? Given Mercedes-Benz is, at time of writing, amid the ordeal of recalling nearly a quarter of a million cars by order of the German government, you might be surprised to learn we’re not talking about electronic ‘defeat devices’ here.
This article was originally published on 7 July 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
What we’re actually contemplating is less nefarious. That’s because with the CLS 450, its integrated starter- generator betwixt straight-six engine and nine-speed gearbox is said to improve not only performance but also economy. It’s a defeat device, all right, but only if your foes are lethargic throttle response and redundant combustion at a cruise.
In one form or another, such 48V mild hybrid systems are destined to become commonplace in the near future. Mercedes’ EQ Boost set-up is relatively new to the brand, having only seen action in the S-Classprior to this third-generation CLS. In the 450 driven here, it feeds an additional 184lb ft into the driveline under hard acceleration, then allows for engine-off ‘coasting’ when you come out of the throttle at a canter.
This particular approach is designed to make the car more versatile as a whole, although manufacturers get to pick their battles. In the SQ7, for instance, Audi deploys a 48V system specifically to drive a compact electric supercharger that mitigates turbo lag. Bentley needs the extra voltage to actuate a pair of active anti-roll bars in the Bentayga SUV – useful when you have 2.4 tonnes to manage.
Join the debate
beechie
God!
RedBack
Couldn't agree more! A more
Couldn't agree more! A more rambling, self-indulgent piece of prose would be difficult to imagine.
Motoring journalism should focus on accurate. objective and concisely conveyed information, - not the writer's attempts to appear clever.
rare
The CLS look so dull now.
The CLS look so dull now. What a shame!
bowsersheepdog
Bunny for nothing
Years ago I had a jelly mould in the shape of a rabbit, and every time I look at the new CLS I am reminded of that rabbit, so I would choose the Panamera every time, though without all the electric crap.
BertoniBertone
Whole life CO2.....
I'm getting the overwhelming impression that hybrids (especially at this level of cost & complexity) are an exercise in engineering showmanship, yet gobble up more fossil-derived energy than the production & use of highly-efficient petrol engines of much smaller capacity in a smaller, simpler car.
If you realy want to save the planet, then surely Porsche, Aston, Ferrari, Lambo etc. would all be banned and the state would only permit us to save state-backed coupons to buy a petrol, 5-dr, VW Up: just as the 3rd Reich intended 80+ years ago :-)
bowsersheepdog
BertoniBertone wrote:
I've been saying for years that if global warming were anything more than a ploy for scientists to keep getting research grants which politicians have bandwaggoned into a vote-catcher, then back at the turn of the millenium when they stared fiddling with road tax brackets to allegedly clean-up the air, they would have simply decreed that all new cars had to be under 1.6 litres and less than 100 bhp and produce less than 120 or so g/km of CO2. The fact that they didn't immediately take such drastic action is proof that it's all a big lie.
xxxx
Weight
The Panamera only comes in at 50kg or so less than the I-Pace but it seems to be a bit of a minor issue for the Porsche which seems a little unfair. But it does demonstrate one of the big problems with Hybrids, they seem to work well in some cars, Prius, but not in others.
