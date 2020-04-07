Four-seater super-GT twin test: Porsche Panamera vs Mercedes-AMG GT 63

The pitch is simple: these are the cars that do everything, the Gary Sobers, Kapil Devs and Freddie Flintoffs of the automotive world.
Go extraordinarily fast? It’s a given. Make you appear suitably plutocratic wherever you turn up? Natch. Keep you endlessly entertained on any empty road? Just look at them. Carry you, your family and your luggage in hushed comfort and true luxury any damn place you want to go? I’m surprised you had to ask.
But a pitch is one thing, reality quite another. We can see why you might think (and their creators suggest) that if any car can come close to being all things to all people, a Porsche Panamera or Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door might fit the bill better than any other. But the question here is not just to decide which gets closest, but whether either – or indeed any car – can be truly satisfactory in such disparate regards. Trying to be all things to all owners is the brief from hell, and as sure a recipe as exists for ending up with egg on you face.
Press fleet availability means the Porsche and Mercedes seen here are close but not direct rivals, although today this actually helps because it allows us to answer another question, of which more in a minute.
One thing both cars absolutely share besides their monstrously powerful twin-turbo V8 engines is stupidly long names. The Porsche is a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, the Benz an even more befuddling Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé. But there are clues in these titles: the Porsche is the full-fat Panamera in both the literal and figurative senses of the word – ‘Hybrid’ signifying a 671bhp, electrically boosted power output and a staggering kerb weight of 2400kg, exactly 300kg more than the same car without the hybrid system.
abkq
Not quite cars that can do
Not quite cars that can do everything as the author suggests. For cars with such large footprints they can accomodate no more than 4 people. Dont see any sense in that. A fast estate makes far more sense. These are no more than lifestyle coupes that have limited appeal. The Mercedes with its dumpy exterior and ostentatious interior doesnt even have style or class on its side.
manicm
abkq wrote:
That’s your lowly opinion. I happen to love the looks of the Merc - and it makes the Panamera look dumpy.
si73
abkq wrote:
Actually the autor is quoted as stating both are available with 2 or 3 rear seats.
manicm
Yep...
Let the hating begin - Benz beats Porsche!
si73
So the merc wins on
So the merc wins on everything but emissions and space, well space wise I'd have thought the merc a competitor with a standard panamera saloon so they'd probably be closer and if you compared the turbo instead of the hybrid which again would be a closer comparative car emissions wouldnt be any better though withought 300kgs the porsche may have been closer to the merc for handling. So if closer to like for like the porsche looses its space and emissions wins making the merc a far more complete victor.
Not convinced that either is needed to fulfill tbat brief though, you can fit your family and luggage in a golf and an R will serve up more than enough pace, golfs are famously classless and the R is subtly top of the pecking order, and is luxurious enough to feel above the rest of the range.
Oh and I am no golf fan, just using it as an example.
M5 Competition
Each to their own but the M5 looks a better value proposition?
