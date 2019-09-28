From Mazda to Mustang: driving five traditional sports cars

That said, both the MX-5 and GT86 get nearer than you’d think, albeit from slightly different directions and with a sheen of everyday refinement. Each has a 2.0-litre engine, weighs around a tonne and has been designed for driving fun rather than outright performance.

Of all our contenders here, the Mazda is the most familiar sight these days, its status as the world’s best-selling roadster seeing to that. Through its three decades and four generations, the MX-5 has stuck staunchly to its founding principles. The engines have got larger and there are more cogs in the ’box, but the essential simplicity remains.

No mainstream manufacturer is more deeply committed to natural aspiration than Mazda and it shows in the raspy soundtrack and eager delivery of the 181bhp 2.0-litre engine (there’s also a 1.5-litre option). Like the Caterham, there’s no delay or sudden surge in acceleration, just a beautifully direct response to the throttle. It’s brisk rather than quick, but such is the engine’s enthusiasm for forays beyond 7000rpm that you never feel short-changed, plus the slick and quick six-speeder’s snappy shift action makes it a joy to maximise what’s on offer.

Like all MX-5s, there’s a fair amount of body movement as you press on, but this is all part of the car’s way of easily telegraphing its limits, which are gloriously approachable at real-world speeds. And there’s no reason to fear the Mazda even as the grip runs out, its balance and adjustability allowing you to widen or tighten your line with subtle lifts and prods of that surgically precise throttle.

By contrast, the GT86 aims to amplify its rear-wheel-drive genes, hanging it all out at the drop of a right foot. In many ways, it’s very similar to the Mazda, but with its stiffer suspension and hard-compound Prius-spec low-rolling-resistance rubber, the Toyota eggs you on to exploit its mechanical layout. With the traction control sent packing, the GT86 gets hilariously expressive, exiting slower corners and the odd roundabout in a fashion that suggests the rear wheels have been replaced with castors. It’s precise and keenly adjustable at speed, too, the Sachs dampers of this Blue Edition keeping everything nicely tied down.

If there’s a downside, then it’s the throbbing and slightly breathless flat-four engine, which to those schooled in the way of the turbo can feel feeble low down – even compared with the Mazda – and wheezy at the top end. Yet once again, this negative can be spun on its head and turned into a challenge for the driver, who is motivated to make the most of the robust gearshift to keep the boxer on the boil. But when there’s so little grip and such an exploitable handling balance, the lack of outright performance hardly seems to matter.