From Mazda to Mustang: driving five traditional sports cars

Sketch out in your head the perfect mechanical specification for your ideal driver’s car. One that’s everyday accessible and can be enjoyed on the majority of UK roads. Not a hypercar or some other exotic, but a balanced, approachable and engaging machine to be enjoyed any time and anywhere.
So what have you got? Rear-wheel drive is a definite, as is a manual gearbox. And the engine is more than likely at the front, isn’t it? It’ll be naturally aspirated, too, for its purity and response. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Now try to find a new model that meets that brief. It’s tough, isn’t it?
The fact is what was once the default mechanical layout for driver thrills is very much on the wane. Front-wheel drive has obviously played its part, its benign driving dynamics and packaging benefits making it the number one choice for mainstream machines, while the greatest minds in motorsport have made their case for sticking the motor in the middle. And even those who have persisted with the original Système Panhard have been forced by ever-increasing eco-friendly pressure to adopt sophisticated automatic gearboxes, plus power- and efficiency-boosting turbos. As a result, the atmospheric-engined, rear-wheel-drive car with a manual transmission has become an endangered species.
However, it’s not quite extinct yet, and if look carefully, you’ll find at least five machines that still stick with a century-old template to deliver their thrills: the Caterham Seven, Mazda MX-5, Toyota GT86, Nissan 370Z and Ford Mustang.
In many ways, these cars are very different – there are wildly varying power outputs and physical dimensions – but their commitment to the old-school cause binds them together, and it’s no coincidence they’ll all rev happily to 7000rpm. More important, bringing our quintet together allows us to see whether they are still relevant in today’s increasingly sophisticated motoring landscape or simply four-wheeled anachronisms living on borrowed time.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
If I sketch out my ideal
If I sketch out my ideal drivers car it's going to have 5 doors 4WD or FWD and a two litre turbo. I read the article and it slowly dawned on me that I wasn't interested in owning any of the cars in the article although I'd happily rent the Mustang for a two week spin around southern California.
Rear wheel drive isn't the sole key to a great driving car, or a 1986 Hyundai Stellar would be a better drive than a 1986 205 GTi.
gavsmit
Toyota MR2 versus Mazda rubbish
Mid engined, nippy and relatively cheap to run / buy as well as being genuinely reliable (unlike the false assumption that a Mazda MX-5 will be reliable). I wish Toyota had replaced the old model.
I owned a MK3 Mazda MX-5 from new so your text above hits a sore note:
"...the MX-5 arguably makes even more sense used. A tidy Mk3 will set you back as little as £2000 (you’ll get a choice of 1.8 or 2.0 models for that), which is not a lot of cash for so much fun. It’ll be reliable, too"......but the picture and the price suggest you are actually talking about the MK2.
My MX-5 was unreliable and poorly built, damaged by the dealership whilst they failed to fix any of the numerous issues under warranty, broke down twice, had a totally bodged repair performed by a Mazda approved bodyshop after a hit and run driver smashed into it whilst parked, and finally lost me a lot of money when I got rid of it.
I got a far superior Toyota after getting shot of that Mazda rubbish that was a complete breath of fresh air and never let me down, as well as exceeding my expectations.
I'd never buy another Mazda no matter how good motoring publications say they are, but my money is waiting if Toyota resurrect the MR2.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
Peter Cavellini
M flavour.....mmmm....
M3 (E46) manual box running 19" on the back 18" on the front shod with Conti sport contact 3, this was 12 years ago but the driving memories are still strong, maybe not the best car but it made me smile..a lot!
Peter Cavellini.
