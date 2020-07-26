LaSource: The supercar broker that deals in unicorns

You’re an absurdly rich car enthusiast yet can’t source the latest supercar of your dreams. What do you do? Some might join LaSource, an ultra-exclusive digital members club started by James Banks, previously a long-time McLaren engineer and later head of its bespoke operations.

LaSource operates in the high-end world of brokering supercars. It relies on good contacts, discretion and confidentiality to run its business. It’s a long game: the firm sells only a handful of cars a year and many deals take months to negotiate. The average transaction price is an eye-watering £3 million.

Banks explains the idea behind LaSource: “It’s quite commonplace for brokers to operate in the high-end collector’s car market. In a lot of instances, collectors want to sell or acquire cars discreetly, so an auction or public sale isn’t the right approach.

“Over the past six years or so, I’ve noticed – helped by the rise of the internet and Instagram – that it has become quite commonplace for people to offer cars for sale that they don’t have a full mandate to sell. They’re called bedroom brokers. Cars can be misrepresented or overpriced or the same car can be offered at multiple outlets, which creates overexposure and in turn has an impact on cars’ value. It makes a real muddle of the market.

“What I wanted to do with LaSource was to create an entity to allow transactions to happen behind the scenes discreetly but with total transparency between buyer and seller, creating an old-fashioned approach in a digital age.”

LaSource started in 2018 and currently has 200 members who access its virtual showroom, varying from Middle Eastern royals to highly successful business people, says Banks. It’s most popular in the Middle East and the US – particularly in California – while 10% of members are UK-based.

“It’s a global spread of people who I know on first-name terms so can be confident they’re bona fide,” Banks says. “We have a robust vetting process as we expand our membership. Our members are the bigger, better players – not people who are trying to get details of a particular car and are going to start syndicating it for sale without permissions, which does seem to happen quite regularly.