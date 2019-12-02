McLaren Senna GTR 2019 review

The fastest closed McLaren ever made. If you want a quicker one, you’ll need to talk to the F1 team. It is a Senna designed without regard for road car regulations or race car rules. In that regard therefore, this is the clearest vision of how McLaren would actually like the Senna to be.

There is, of course, much that they share: the same basic tub, engine and transmission for instance. But so too is the GTR wildly different. Take the body: it has a completely new front splitter and rear diffuser, with additional dive planes on the front and vortex generators on the side. But you’ll notice more the outrageous rear wing, positioned far more rearward where it would be completely illegal on the road but where it can work far better with the diffuser on the track.

The car is 34mm lower than a Senna, 77mm wider at the front and 68mm wider at the rear. All this allows the GTR to match the Senna’s downforce at lower speeds with less drag and, ultimately, deliver a full tonne of downforce at 155mph, 200kg more than that provided by the Senna which already broke new ground in this regard for a road car.

Because it will only ever be driven around a race track there is no need for the clever but complex and heavier height adjustable suspension used on the Senna, so it’s ditched and replaced by a lightweight conventional system based on the racing suspension developed for the 720S GT3 race car.