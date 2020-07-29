The history of Saab - picture special

After years of uncertainty, 2012 saw cars branded with the Saab name officially consigned to the classifieds. Here we take a look back at the history of the Swedish car maker.
Saab’s car production was rooted in a firm creating military hardware for the Swedish airforce. At the time, Sweden was building a defense force to protect its neutrality during the World War 2. As the threat receded, so did the need to build aircraft. With factories and a workforce, the firm needed to branch out.
By 1948, Saab had built four ‘Ursaab’ prototypes. The radical styling was developed through the firm’s aerospace expertise, and had a far lower drag coefficient than any other car on sale. A year later, those prototypes evolved into Saab’s first-ever production car, the 92.
Named in series after the 91, a single-engined plane, the 92. Some 20,000 were sold, and the two-cylinder 92 gained an extra cylinder and became the 93 and an estate, the 95 joined the range in 1959. The 94 – more widely known as the first Saab Sonnett – was the firm’s first sports car.
As Saab was enjoying sales success, the firm entered into Swedish motorsport, and later it gained fame on the world motorsport stage. Victories in world rally events and a second in class finish at the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours gave the small Swedish firm a big reputation.
Saab’s increasing profile came as the 92-based 96 was launched. It was the first to be widely exported, and the first to be imported to the UK. Almost 550,000 were built over an incredible 20 year production run.
But it wasn’t until 1968 that Saab finally severed ties with the aging 92. A year before Saab’s merger with Scania, the 99 became a defining moment for the firm. It incorporated features such as headlamp washers, bumpers which could retain their shapes after low-speed impact and the ‘hockey stick’ side graphic – Saab’s version of BMW’s Hofmeister kink.
It was built by Valmet, and was powered by Triumph-supplied engines. And it would go on to spawn the Saab 99 Turbo – one of the first popular and useable turbocharged cars. And it was that turbo technology that went on to define the firm.
The Saab 900 would become the firm’s most iconic car to date. More than a million were sold between 1978 and 1998, and the firm’s marketers played heavily upon its overtly aero-themed design cues. The wrap-around dash and deeply curved front windscreen played right into the hands of the Top Gun generation.
Turbo models continued to capture the public’s imagination, and with power outputs as high as 175bhp a UK race series, the Saab Turbo Mobil Challenge followed. It attracted drivers including Lionel Abbott, founder of renowned Saab tuner Abbott Racing, Tony Dron and Mark Hales.
kcrally
My first car was an orange Saab 96, which I bought / found for £70. The mistake Saab made, was constantly upsizing, when they should have concentrated on the small to medium, volume sector. ie 96, 99 (and 900), size.
catnip
Its probably just my age, but I haven't really found any Saab since the 900 to be very interesting....
streaky
This piece shows GM in a very bad light with its well documented and appalling behaviour. Ford was nearly as bad with its mis-management of JLR, Aston Martin and Volvo. I hope Saab comes back with avengence and makes GM regret its actions, just as Ford must be doing now over JLR as well as the others. It just goes to show that US car companies should never be allowed to meddle with any of the more up-market European brands.
artill
I wonder if they have longer term plans to return them to the UK market?
It would be good to see them back.
MikeSpencer
A sorry tale of a relationship gone sour. It would almost be funny weren't it for all the good people's jobs and livelihoods put in jeopardy. As streaky mentions, this article pulls no punches in criticising GM (and with good reason). Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but looking back now it's almost as if GM wanted Saab to fail. If so, then they got their wish. The three Saabs owned by my family during the 80s are the only positive memories I still keep for the brand (900 Turbo, 900 Turbo 16S, 9000i). The 900s were great cars, particularly the 16S (learnt to drive in that one...). GM have achieved many great things in their long history but, sadly, ownership of Saab isn't one of them.
Saabista
I have two now, an 07 Cabrio 2.0T with 6-speed box and an 08 9-3 Combi 2.0T with a 5-speed autobox. I've never been as impressed with a car as I am with these two: they really have it all and in that highly individual Saab fashion. The Combi is perfectly beautiful. It looks like it's dancing on its wheels. I heard someone describe it as "regal looking." Both surely handle the road in regal fashion.
I do hope that Saab will flourish and prosper and maintain its integrity and individuality.
scotty5
Just reading the above comments re: Hoping Saab flourish, Saab getting their own back at GM, it'd be good to see them back in the UK etc.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Saab Automobile is DEAD, gone, kaput. The company is called NEVS and they're building electric cars hopefully, this time to a cost. If the old Saab were to return it would be another disaster. The story would probably go... NEVS tells Saab to build a car using an electric engine, so Saab build a car with a combustion engine, ignore NEVS criteria, use their own specs and ban accountants from entering the factory.
And people still blame GM !
bomb
I loved Saabs when I was kid in the 80's and, in 2007, I finally bought one. I absolutely loved it...for 17 days until it blew up.
typos1
Get ya facts right Autocar ! - The 900 did not have a "wrap around" dash, quite the opposite and picture 13 is a Saab 90, not a Saab 900.
People blame GM, scotty5, BECAUSE IT WAS THEIR FAULT ! Saab management werent blameless, but GM neglected Saab for years and thats why it went tits up. Total lack of proper investment. Ford spent on JLR, Volvo and AM and sold the companies on in better states than when they bought them. GM ran Saab into the ground cos it couldnt be bothered to spend any money on it. You have to speculate to accumulate.
Over the last nearly 100 years GM has brought up and closed nearly 30 other car companies, its what they do best (they certainly cant build decent cars). They are idiots, GM is the company that most deserved to die in the 2008 crisis, not Saab.
Harry P
I think there is little doubt that the much loved Saab of its many devotees has long gone. The Saab name may continue and may even flourish under their new Chinese owners, but the individualistic classic Saab’s will never return. Modern main stream car production requires multiple use chassis / engine technology unfortunately Saab never had owners capable of providing the quality or range of components that the brand deserved.
GM certainly played their part in Saab’s failure, but Saab Sweden must also accept that they made mistakes both prior to and after choosing to go into partnership with GM. Without a creditable partner Spiker never really stood a chance of turning Saab in to a profitable car company.
We can only look back and appreciate the good cars that did come out of Saab.
