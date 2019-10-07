Swedish EV firm NEVS to sell final new Saab 9-3 this month

An unused crash test model from 2013 will be auctioned to raise funds for sustainable mobility research
Felix Page Autocar writer
7 October 2019

The last new Saab 9-3 ever to be made will be auctioned off later this month to raise funds for research into zero-emissions travel. 

The almost-unused saloon was built in 2013. It will now be sold by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the EV manufacturer that acquired Saab’s assets upon the firm's collapse in 2012. Proceeds will be donated to NEVS' Sustainable Mobility Scholarship at Sweden's University West. 

NEVS said: "The fund will be awarded to individuals making significant efforts to pave the way for future mobility solutions, ranging from electric car technologies and sharing economies to initiatives for self-driving cars."

The model up for auction is a 217bhp 2.0-litre petrol Aero Turbo saloon in silver, which, according to the company, was intended for crash test purposes and set aside from customer models. 

The car has been parked ever since, with around 40 recorded miles on the clock, making it the final new 9-3 to leave the Tröllhattan factory. 

Saab ceased production of the 9-3 in 2011 and planned to unveil an all-new model at the following year’s Paris motor show. It was to be a dramatically styled two-door coupé with a 200bhp 1.6-litre turbo engine supplied by BMW. 

The Swedish manufacturer's collapse in 2012 put a stop to development of the new 9-3. 

Production of the final-shape model resumed under NEVS in 2013, with contribution from around 400 external suppliers, but ended just a year later, with only 420 units having left the factory. 

NEVS recently began production of the 9-3 EV, a 186-mile-range electric saloon based on the conventionally fuelled Saab.

Kamelo

9 June 2019

I still feel very sorry for Saab's demise.  It wont be long before they are forgotten and the 9-3 was, originally anyway, very good.

Takeitslowly

7 October 2019
Kamelo wrote:

Forgotten...nonsense. You clearly know not of the myriad of Saab specialists, car clubs and owners who like the followers of many other now defunct marques, treasure their cars, look after them and preserve them for those to come.

