Swedish EV firm NEVS to sell final new Saab 9-3 this month

The last new Saab 9-3 ever to be made will be auctioned off later this month to raise funds for research into zero-emissions travel.

The almost-unused saloon was built in 2013. It will now be sold by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the EV manufacturer that acquired Saab’s assets upon the firm's collapse in 2012. Proceeds will be donated to NEVS' Sustainable Mobility Scholarship at Sweden's University West.

NEVS said: "The fund will be awarded to individuals making significant efforts to pave the way for future mobility solutions, ranging from electric car technologies and sharing economies to initiatives for self-driving cars."

The model up for auction is a 217bhp 2.0-litre petrol Aero Turbo saloon in silver, which, according to the company, was intended for crash test purposes and set aside from customer models.

The car has been parked ever since, with around 40 recorded miles on the clock, making it the final new 9-3 to leave the Tröllhattan factory.