The greatest hits (and misses) of designer Gerry McGovern

After 21 years, influential British designer Gerry McGovern has left JLR.

Following Autocar's shock report that his position as chief creative officer was terminated on Monday, he leaves behind an expansive legacy,

This includes having reinvented the Land Rover brand into what it is today.

McGovern's time at the British car maker will be remembered for his repeated hit designs – although there were also a small few that didn’t go down quite so well. We take a look.

Greatest hits

MG EX-E

Just as MG was dying, a supercar-shaped, Metro 6R4-engined concept car dropped.

Designed by a young Gerry McGovern, overseen by Roy Axe, it was supposed to evoke Italian exotica of the time, yet the smooth shape still looks modern today.

It was penned with production a possibility but unfortunately it never made it onto the road.

MG F

At least the EX-E went on to inspire a new mid-engined MG sports car.

The F proved a hit, remaining the UK’s best-selling convertible for seven years, before morphing into the TF in 2002.

It may not have saved MG Rover, but it gave us something to miss when the company went under.