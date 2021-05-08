Flash for not much cash: The best used luxury cars

If you don’t have £170,000 in change rattling around your pocket but dream of piloting a Bentley Flying Spur or Mercedes-Benz S-Class, you can do so at a fraction of the price on the used market.

Being ferried about in a luxo-barge can be achieved for as £3000 (not including the price of a chauffeur, anyway), and the classifieds have plenty of choice. We've picked out some highlights below.

Porsche Panamera

Is the Panamera the best-handling luxury car of the lot? Quite possibly. Although it has never quite lived up to its billing as a four-door 911, the way it drives is sublime. The interior is exquisite, too, with sporty styling that hints at its performance. Diesels were introduced in 2011 and are your best bet for a bargain: the 3.0-litre turbo V6 produces 247bhp and uses an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. These can now be had for just £18,000 – less than you would pay for a new Smart EQ Fortwo.

One we found: 2011 3.0 V6 S, 97,000 miles, £17,999

Volkswagen Phaeton

Stick a VW badge on a luxury car and what do you get? Horrific resale values. At least that was the result of the Phaeton experiment, which began in 2003 and ended in 2016. VW’s halo car was kitted out supremely well, and a 2009 facelift added new instruments and a touchscreen to a package that already had cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors and heated front seats. While not the most exciting steer, passengers have loads of room and the huge boot is ideal for trips away. It’s thirsty, mind: even diesels won’t break 30mpg.

One we found: 2009 3.0 V6, 74,000 miles, £3250

Bentley Flying Spur