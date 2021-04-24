BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The car sounds all petrolheads adore
UP NEXT
Volkswagen primes hardcore ID 4 for 2021 Mexican 1000 rally

The car sounds all petrolheads adore

Seeing, feeling and hearing: all are equally important in making driving a car an experience to savour. It’s not just roaring engines and whistling turbochargers that make our spines tingle, though
Autocar
News
4 mins read
24 April 2021

Driving has always been a wholly multisensory experience: the simple pleasure of tackling a great road in a great car just wouldn’t be the same without an array of sounds, smells and other sensations.

However, a key part of that cocktail is changing, because electrification isn’t just changing how cars are powered but also how they sound. The merits of that can be argued, but the importance of noise to the motoring experience can’t. So we’ve been thinking of our favourite car noises. But you won’t find a screaming V10, rumbling V8 or mighty flat six here: we’ve left individual engines to one side to contemplate the other great noises cars that make...

Start-up in a British lightweight

It’s an easy one, this: the engine start-up sound when you’re sitting in any lightweight, open-roofed British sports car. I’m thinking Caterhams, Radicals, Ariels, Westfields and the like. The noise is the starting gun for a drive that will stir your soul and really make you feel alive. Cars like this are as immersive as they get and involve more of your senses in a drive than anything else. Just from writing this, I’m off for a trip into the classifieds… Mark Tisshaw

Cooldown crackling

If I were asked to choose one specific sound from one specific car, my answer would unapologetically be the full spectrum of Lamborghini’s current 5.2-litre V10 engine, absorbed at nosebleed-inducing length by holding the throttle wide open from 2000rpm to the redline, ideally while heading through the most perfectly spherical tunnel you can find. But in general terms, it has to be the syncopated crackling of thermal contraction after a hard drive. If you can hear that, you’re probably somewhere quite peaceful – somewhere that exists in contrast to the excitement that has just unfolded. It immediately puts me in a reflective, philosophical, car-loving mood. Richard Lane

A smooth gearchange

Before you write in to complain that “every gearchange is smooth; it’s called synchromesh”, I present to you my 1950s Willys Jeep, which has a three-speed non-synchro ’box and a foot-long gear lever. Accurate it is not. It’s smooth on the way up, but going from third to second without a hideous graunching noise takes some doing. As for second to first, I just cheat by stopping and starting again. It requires double-declutching, the co-ordination of a top athlete and lots of anticipation. But when third becomes second in a seamless snick, with no gnashing of cogs, it’s one of the most satisfying noises you will hear in any car. Piers Ward

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Silent anticipation

You might think this a bit odd but, for me, the most exciting sound is, well, no sound at all. It’s that anticipatory silence you experience in the moments before you drive something special for the first time; as you contemplate all the sounds, smells, sights and physical sensations you’re on the verge of experiencing. This silence is undoubtedly at its loudest when the car in front of you is something exotic: a mid-engined Italian, for instance. But you can still hear it when you look at something as humble as a Ford Fiesta ST, or perhaps even the charming old beater that you know inside out but that still appeals to your inner petrolhead on the most primal level. Keep an ear out. Simon Davis

Backfiring

It’s hardly an indication of good mechanical health but, for character and comedic value, little beats a backfire. You hardly ever hear one these days, because modern cars don’t suffer the timing and fuelling issues that plague temperamental older motors, so it has come to serve as the soundtrack of the neglected but ever-faithful banger. I’ve never managed to encourage a cohesive relationship between the distributor and carburettor of my ancient Volkswagen Beetle, so coughs and splutters are par for the course, but one of my fondest driving memories is leaving school one fine summer afternoon, backing off the throttle as I approached the maths block and making my poor old form tutor jump two feet into the air. It was almost worth the detention. Felix Page

Advertisement
Back to top

Indicator clicking

Clicking? Ticking? Click-clack? The electronic noise made when you indicate doesn’t seem to have one accepted name, which seems odd, given the frequency with which we hear it. But perhaps that’s why: indicator clicks are the pleasing rhythm. An underappreciated one, too. You would miss it if it were gone. And there’s another twist: these clicks have hidden depths. Car audio designers (yes, they exist) have spent years tuning them to perfection, sculpting that noise using carefully curated audio elements. The clicking in a Volvo? Crafted from snapping twigs. Yes, really. James Attwood

The Taycan synthesiser

Advertisement
Back to top

I’m a fan of the Electric Sport Sound available in the Taycan Turbo S. While other manufacturers seem fixated on giving EVs sci-fi-esque whooshes and hums, Porsche’s digital engine note is the most convincing alternative to an exhaust yet. It blends low-end rumble with higher pitches in a way that perfectly reflects the heroic acceleration. I doubt it will ever stir emotions in the same way as a flat six, but with EVs set to be our future, this at least gives me hope that audible enjoyment won’t fall by the wayside along with engines. Tom Morgan

READ MORE

Under the skin: the in-car audio technology your ears will love 

Opinion: An electric performance future needs sounds of the past 

The V8 and the V great: V8 mega-test

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,750
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,143
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 3dr
2015
£3,290
74,861miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,295
61,990miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri Vx-line Nav Black 5dr
2019
£3,300
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,332
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,590
42,210miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
bol 24 April 2021

I don't understand why EV manufacturers don't make more of the high pitched whine of the motors. I remember first seeing a video of the electric Morgan 3 wheeler prototype and finding the noise quite visceral. In a Tesla you get a very subdued whine when you're really hammering it, but not enough to stir the blood.  

The idea of making electric cars sound like petrol powered ones is a bit like Mr Benz saying, yep it's alright, but it needs to sound more like a horse. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives