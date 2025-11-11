The last 25 years have brought us some of the most influential cars in modern motordom.

While they might not be the fastest or indeed the best machines yet, they’ve had a cultural or technological impact on the car industry that cannot be overlooked.

These cars have morphed into brilliant used buys: there's performance car bargains, value-for-money supercars and cheap all-rounders that will do it all.

Stay with us as we share some top tips on how to buy some of the best cars of the last quarter century.

Mini hatch

BMW's reincarnation of the storied Mini hatchback is the ideal choice for any savvy shopper on the hunt for a fun, warmed-up supermini. Fine handling, precise steering and a torquey 1.6-litre engine can cost from as little as £500, although buying a Cooper or Cooper S for anything less than a grand will tie you to high mileage examples with plenty of battle scars.

Rusty sills are common, and clutches can wear prematurely. Watch out for oil leaks from the valve cover gasket and oil pan gasket. The R53 Cooper S is a real hoot on a rural back road; its Eaton supercharger boosts power to 163bhp, which is a full 48bhp more than the standard Cooper.

Even today a good example feels incisive, agile and quick, and it was something of an underdog in the early-noughties hot hatch class. You can snap up a tidy Cooper S for around £2500, but be wary of high mileages and find one with a strong MOT and service history. Make sure the supercharger has been serviced with new drive belts, and watch out for overheating. The more hardcore John Cooper Works GPs have rightfully gained modern classic status, and as a result prices for those start from around £12,000. Worth every penny, though.

Aston Martin DB9

A V12 grand tourer for a few quid more than a new Dacia Spring? Okay, buying a leggy Aston Martin DB9 is a bit of a gamble, but low-mileage cars are still good value at around £25,000.

Watch for corrosion on the wheel arches and opt for the reliable auto 'box because the manual's clutch will only last around 20,000 miles.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

The 458 below is on the brink of collector's item status, but the SLS may well be there already.

Rag-tops are cheaper, but it's the coupé you want. They cost from about £150k, but rarer colours and lower miles can drive the price closer to £200k. The 6.2-litre 563bhp atmo V8 is highly strung but robust. Make sure the DCT 'box has had a software update to iron out the slow shifts that affected early cars and steer clear of cars fitted with expensive carbon-ceramic brakes.