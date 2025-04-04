BACK TO ALL NEWS
The best-selling cars in the UK: Ford Puma leaps into the lead

The compact crossover, which was crowned 2024's best-seller, leads the charts after a strong April

News
Jack WarrickMurray Scullion
4 mins read
6 May 2025

Can anything overtake the Ford Puma as the UK's best-selling car?

The popular small SUV topped the charts for the second consecutive year in 2024 and, four months into 2025, it's still clinging on to the number one spot. 

While it has been a successful start to the year for the Puma, the overall new car market is struggling slightly.

New car registrations dropped by 10.4% in April to 120,331, down from 134,274 the year prior. That made it the worst April for the market since 2022. 

However, electric car sales continued to look healthy, increasing by 8.1% year-on-year to 24,558. The Renault 5 was the best-selling EV for retail buyers in its first month on sale. 

But which are the top 10 best-selling cars of the year so far? Keep reading to find out, with data directly from the SMMT. 

The most popular new cars of 2025

1. Ford Puma – 18,241 units

The best-selling car of 2024 had a slow start to this year but three months of consistently strong performance pushed it back to the top spot, where it has sat since February. 

The Puma appeals because it's engaging to drive and attractively priced, plus it offers the option of a hot Puma ST variant.

Perhaps the impending arrival of the electric Ford Puma Gen-E will give it an additional boost. 

Read our Ford Puma review

2. Kia Sportage – 16,380 units

The Kia Sportage finished fourth in the 2024 sales charts, and we suspect the people of Seoul will be thrilled to see the SUV retain second place for the second consecutive month. 

Consistency is the key to this family SUV. It entered its fifth generation at the tail end of 2022 and still looks fresh, eye-catching and modern.

Its mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains ensure a great variety for buyers, too.

Read our Kia Sportage review

3. Nissan Qashqai – 13,989 units

The Nissan Qashqai was the UK's best-seller in 2022, but it has since been outpaced by rivals, finishing second in 2023 and third in 2024.

Read our review

Car review
Ford Puma front three quarter

Ford Puma

The driver's crossover returns with a new design and a much-needed tech lift - is it now the best in class?

Read our review
That said, it's still extremely popular and continues to appeal to buyers here with its excellent practicality.

The British-built family crossover's appeal has also no doubt been bolstered by the addition of electrified powertrains for its third generation. 

Read our Nissan Qashqai review

4. Vauxhall Corsa – 13,852 units

The sales figures for the evergreen Vauxhall Corsa have been a bit up and down of late. It was the best-seller of 2021 but failed to place in the top 10 for 2024. So Vauxhall will be happy to have it performing well again.

A 2024 facelift and keen finance offers have given the supermini a real shot in the arm, and it's deserving of its place on the podium.

Today, the Corsa offers great value for money, with strong, economical powertrains and a pretty impressive roster of digital tech.

Read our Vauxhall Corsa review

5. Nissan Juke – 12,373 units

The Nissan Juke remains a popular car among UK buyers, having finished 2024 in fourth place.

The small SUV went on sale with a brand-new design in 2020 and then a facelifted version arrived in the middle of 2023, along with hybrid power for the first time.

Read our Nissan Juke review

6. Volkswagen Golf – 12,348 units

The Golf isn’t quite as popular as it once was, but it’s still a top pick for drivers on the hunt for a good all-round family hatchback or estate. In fact, it has been slowly creeping its way back up the charts.

The German stalwart has been kept fresh with a wide-reaching technology update, a design revamp, a more powerful GTI hot hatch and a longer-range plug-in hybrid, so it could climb higher still. 

Read our Volkswagen Golf review 

7. MG HS - 11,016 units

The MG HS offers class-leading value for money.

Available with a petrol engine or as a more frugal plug-in hybrid, the HS comes with good levels of equipment as standard, including a 10.1in touchscreen, a 360deg parking camera and smartphone mirroring as standard.

Its PHEV powertrain is the star of the show, offering 75 miles of electric-only driving. 

Read our MG HS review

8. Volkswagen Tiguan - 10,664 units

Volkswagen's popular family SUV has long been one of its best sellers, and it's the brand's second model on this list after the Golf. 

A practical and versatile option, the Tiguan gets a wide range of powertrains, including petrols, diesels and plug-in hybrids. 

Standard equipment is good too, with a reversing camera, parking sensors, wireless smartphone mirroring and dual digital screens all basic equipment.  

Read our Volkswagen Tiguan review

9. Volvo XC40 - 10,612

The eight-year-old Volvo XC40 is a surprise re-entry into the top 10 following a successful April, surging above the similarly positioned Hyundai Tucson. 

A well-rounded model, the XC40 is a compelling SUV for buyers after something a bit more posh-feeling. Its interior is still one of the best around for technology and material quality. 

It's currently available with a choice of mild hybrid powertrains with either 159bhp or 194bhp, which propels it on from 0-62mph in as little as 7.6sec. An electric version is also available, badged EX40.

Read our Volvo XC40 review

10. Hyundai Tucson - 8715 units

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the UK’s most popular SUVs and regularly appeared in the top 10 in 2024.

Along with the XC40, the Tucson has been battling it out in the top 10 for the title of most premium SUV.

It was renewed in 2021 with a fresh front end that featured a unique, eye-catching lighting arrangement. Its plush interior and range of electrified powertrains are attractive propositions for many Brits.

Read our Hyundai Tucson review

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Join the debate

Comments
92
Add a comment…
harf 6 April 2025

What's happened to Dacia? I thought we were keen buyers these days, or is that more in Europe?

Peter Cavellini 5 March 2025

Certainly the roads are full of Kia these days,must be a lot bought on finance.

Bob Cat Brian 6 March 2025
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Certainly the roads are full of Kia these days,must be a lot bought on finance.

I dont get your point, well over 90% of all cars are bought on finance.

Razor01 7 January 2025

Interesting article but it only paints a very superficial picture. Yes it's good for people to know the top 10 at macro level. But given all commercial dynamics that occurred in 2024 due to ZEV, economic headwinds, and and and, the OEMs behind these nameplates have pumped significant discounts to push volumes ie. in Motability channels, Fleets, LTR, rent-a-car, etc (& many more non-private channels). The top 10 is not a reflection of what those vehicles are. This info should not only be reserved to Business readers. 

xxxx 6 February 2025

The article is labelled top 10 sellers, it shows the top 10 sellers and reflects what gets registered numerical, a nice and simple statistic showing what cars sell the most.   It's one of the most commented articles on this website. 

