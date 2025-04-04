Can anything overtake the Ford Puma as the UK's best-selling car?

The popular small SUV topped the charts for the second consecutive year in 2024 and, four months into 2025, it's still clinging on to the number one spot.

While it has been a successful start to the year for the Puma, the overall new car market is struggling slightly.

New car registrations dropped by 10.4% in April to 120,331, down from 134,274 the year prior. That made it the worst April for the market since 2022.

However, electric car sales continued to look healthy, increasing by 8.1% year-on-year to 24,558. The Renault 5 was the best-selling EV for retail buyers in its first month on sale.

But which are the top 10 best-selling cars of the year so far? Keep reading to find out, with data directly from the SMMT.

The most popular new cars of 2025

1. Ford Puma – 18,241 units

The best-selling car of 2024 had a slow start to this year but three months of consistently strong performance pushed it back to the top spot, where it has sat since February.

The Puma appeals because it's engaging to drive and attractively priced, plus it offers the option of a hot Puma ST variant.

Perhaps the impending arrival of the electric Ford Puma Gen-E will give it an additional boost.

Read our Ford Puma review

2. Kia Sportage – 16,380 units

The Kia Sportage finished fourth in the 2024 sales charts, and we suspect the people of Seoul will be thrilled to see the SUV retain second place for the second consecutive month.

Consistency is the key to this family SUV. It entered its fifth generation at the tail end of 2022 and still looks fresh, eye-catching and modern.

Its mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains ensure a great variety for buyers, too.

Read our Kia Sportage review

3. Nissan Qashqai – 13,989 units

The Nissan Qashqai was the UK's best-seller in 2022, but it has since been outpaced by rivals, finishing second in 2023 and third in 2024.