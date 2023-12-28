The best photos from Autocar in 2023

The skill of Autocar's superb photographers, Max Edleston and Jack Harrison, helps to bring our plain-black-and-white words to life.

Here, the duo picks out their favourite photos from the past year in the wonderful – and often weird – world of everything automotive.

Max has fond memories of our Ford Ranger Raptor and Jeep Wrangler face-off. “I’ve never been covered in more mud in my life,” he recalls.

More glamorously, Jack captured Nascar’s ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans entry at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. “It was great to see Jenson Button hop behind the wheel and do the biggest burnouts I’ve ever seen,” he says.