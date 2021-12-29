Autocar's favourite photos of 2021

Incredible locations and some of the world's best metal - it's a tough job being an Autocar photographer but someone has to do it... Over 12 months we've got to experience some amazing road trips, despite all the you-know-what, with the following being our snappers' highlights.

Max Edleston put the new drone photography skills he learned during lockdown to brilliant use with this shot of a Porsche Taycan on the North East 250. “I love the new perspective that a drone gives you on a car and its relationship with its surroundings,” he says.

From one defining car to another: the Land Rover Defender. “It’s not often you get to see the raw chassis and bodywork of a car on display, and this new Defender shell gave lots of interesting shapes and textures, framing Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré perfectly,” says Luc Lacey.