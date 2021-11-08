Nissan GT-R tipped to become V6 super-hybrid for next generation

Nissan's GT-R supercar is tipped to stick with combustion power as part of a wide-reaching overhaul in the coming years - though electrical assistance is highly likely.

The V6-powered coupé has been on sale largely unchanged, save for subtle model year updates and a plethora of special editions (see below), since it arrived 14 years ago. The introduction of the next- generation ‘R36’ model is unlikely to bring much in the way of significant technical overhaul –although the introduction of a new platform could see it adopt a degree of electrification.

Speaking to Autocar about the future of the super sports car, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida recently said: "We are looking at how we can do it electrified. It’s something that’s a really professional sports vehicle with no compromise. The Z is for someone like me who enjoys sports cars. The GT-R is a professional machine and we need to work it out for the future.”

He echoed earlier comments from Nissan design boss Alfonso Albaisa, who told Autocar in 2018 – when development work had already begun - that the ultimate priority is for the R36 to be “the fastest super-sports car in the world”.

He elaborated that this title could still theoretically be achieved without a hybrid system: “Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power-wise. But we’re definitely making a new platform, and our goal is clear: the GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to own the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game. But that doesn’t mean it has to be electric.”

Nissan recently launched its new Z sports coupé in the US, with upgrades over its 370Z predecessor extending to a wide-reaching design overhaul and chassis enhancements, rather than the adoption of any electrified drivetrain elements (it uses a 400bhp twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6). Whether that will be the case for the more highly strung GT-R remains to be seen, however.