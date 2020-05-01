100bhp heroes: how to have fun with less power

A couple of weeks ago, I drove the new Mercedes-AMG A35. Very competent, very well made, a splendidly posh interior and very fast.
Its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine produces 306bhp, which is enough to propel the all-wheel-drive A35 from 0-62mph in less than five seconds. Now Mercedes has followed this car up with a new A45 that packs an astounding 416bhp. That’s 25% more power than the A35, but does it deliver 25% more fun? Of course not. Not that the A35 is exactly fun to drive, it’s just extremely sure-footed and quick.
The horsepower race is completely out of control. A hatchback is warm if it has only 150bhp and a supercar with less than 600bhp, well, it isn’t a proper supercar, is it? It’s all marketing led: engineers know that it’s all nuts and that adding horsepower almost always means adding weight.
You simply don’t need lots of power to have fun, as anyone who has owned a Citroën 2CV will tell you. Or an old Mini Cooper S. In fact, there are plenty of cars that have no more than 100bhp that are a hoot. It’s a nice round figure, 100bhp. Running that number around in my head got me thinking about machines that have that little power but which are huge fun. Not just cars, but motorcycles and other transport devices. Aeroplanes, for example. A Piper Cub is a very basic machine that has as little as 65bhp but which is a joy to fly.
To prove the point, we’ve brought together a collection of wonderful machines, none of which has more than 100bhp – some less than half our maximum, in fact. Some are old and some are new and to counter my reputation as a Luddite, one is even electric. And just wait until you read about the performance of the Cassutt aeroplane that we’ve brought along…
Smart Roadster Coupé Convertible
From £2500
My sister has never heard of Gordon Murray but she has one thing in common with him: they both own Smart Roadsters. They both love them, too, while acknowledging their shortcomings. The little Smart is almost the perfect sports car in miniature, probably as close to an Austin-Healey ‘frogeye’ Sprite as it’s possible to get in the 21st century. Murray, who owns the car in our photographs, is also a Sprite owner.
JazzBlueHemi
Like the Man
The more articles I read by Colin Goodwin the more I like the man. His observations on ever increasing power outputs are spot on. More power equals more weight equals more electronic devices needed to keep the handling under control equals less pure driver experience. Everybody now thinks they are a great fast driver when in reality the car is doing all the work and correcting their mistakes.
In my fantasy world everyone would have to drive a car with no traction controls or safety aids quickly around a wet track without spinning or going off before getting a licence. Which definitely won't passed into law! Ever.....
si73
Theres loads to choose like,
Theres loads to choose like, later na mx5 1.6, mg midgets and 1.4 zr's, my colt cleartec meets the criteria, has the added bonus of being in a low tax group and with its smooth revvy little engine is great fun to drive, there are loads of 125 bikes that are a hoot as well. You are spoilt for choice, I reckon, when looking for a bit of fun that comes with less than 100bhp.
James Dene
On the money
I had a conversion in the pub the other day almost exactly along these lines. I've owned two first generation MX5s in the past. Only 115 BHP, yet incredibly rewarding to drive on a minor road. Likewise a similarly powered Caterham, a car that makes you feel you're travellling fast at any speed. I've also owned a Honda Firestorm, the 'storm' had just 110 BHP yet fast enough for two tickets in the first month and I was only passed once in three years (by a margin so huge I had to question the sanity of the rider!). I've also owned cars many times more powerful and they certainly cost a lot more to buy and run. There weren't less fun than the MX5s, they were just different.
voyager12
That's a forgotten aspect!
The sleeker the vehicle (motorcyclists know already), the more road space (width) there is to play with, to swerve, weave. Take off in a Lamborghini, and you will NOT only make as much progress as in a hot hatchback on small country roads, but every second you'll be checking whether you're not scraping anyhting. Also: the less bulky, wide and powerful, the lighter and more nimble the vehicle can be. It doesn't have to be as sleek as a Triumph TR4 roadster (1.45 meter or 57.5"), not possible anymore because of NCAP regulations, but you can come a long way in narrowing road cars.
Thekrankis
Terrific article!
I love my ‘71 Mini Cooper for weekend fun.
I was also a biker for forty years until I decided I didn’t bounce very well anymore. I always had a soft spot for big singles and my early KTM Duke was a fun fun fun machine.
Great writing, keep it up.
runnerbean
Top article . . .
. . from a proper petrolhead polymath. I especially enjoyed the inclusion of bikes and aircraft (although having never flown the Cassutt my choices might be slightly different). I loved my Laverda and it would now be worth a mint but I don't miss it.
Grey Fergie definitely, but nowadays Kubotas trump John Deeres - I bought my G3HST second-hand in 1984 and after 35 years' service it's still going and worth more than I paid.
LP in Brighton
Modern motors?
Great article, but it's a bit sad that all the fun cars with less than 100 horsepower seem to be old ones. (And there's plenty more not mentioned. Think Suzuki Cappucino, Peugeot 106 Rallye, Citroen AX GT - why, even the original Lotus Elan would have had less than 100HP measured today).
Todays cars are simply too heavy, powerful, yet endowed with more grip than grunt to compare with these old timers. But maybe all is not lost. The VW Up GTi must come close albeit with just over 100HP - and I'm sure that the Japan-only Honda S660 must be fun if you don't mind a personal import. And surely the Suzuki Jimny qualifies?
Ravon
Smart Roadster
Been a Smart Roadster owner and enthusiast for many years , utterly brilliant little car for all the reason’s Colin states in his excellent article. The gear shift can be revolutionised for ( from memory ) about three hundred Pounds with a DigiTec remanufactured and upgraded gear actuator . The folding roof is my favourite feature, I drive the car “open” most of the time, it’s perfect. It’s narrow stance also makes passing cyclists much easier and safer than most cars, and it’s “low status ownership” seems to upset no other road users . I’m very lucky to own a couple of “fancy cars”, but it’s the Roadie that never fails to bring a smile to my face, cheap to buy, cheap to run, very reliable, hugely underrated.
pist0nbr0ke
Panda
jameshobiecat
Dodgy maths
Otherwise great article, it can get a bit boring reading about unnecessary 550bhp SUVs.
That the aeroplane will do 180mph on 100bhp highlights how aerodynamically inefficient cars are.
