McLaren Senna vs. Alpine A110: can less be more?

This is not a twin test. There will be no winner or loser, the cars featured merely illustrative of a point I thought I wanted to make.
The McLaren Senna seen here could as easily have been any other hypercar or, indeed, top-flight supercar like a Ferrari 812 Superfast or Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Similarly, although the Alpine A110 is undeniably well suited to the task in hand, a Lotus Elise would have sufficed.
So those hoping for a David and Goliath contest where the little £50k sports car fells three-quarters of a million quid’s worth of carbonfibre-bodied hypercar are going to be sorely disappointed. There are some architectural and conceptual similarities between them – mid-engine configurations, seven-speed paddle-shift transmissions, an admirable focus on lightweight construction and so on – but probably the most significant thing they share, and what puts them in one of the most exclusive of automotive clubs, is that both come complete with five-star Autocar road test ratings. And nothing you’re about to read changes that in any way.
Instead, we’re here in the Welsh mountains to ask a question and, hopefully, provide an answer. The question is simple: what is ‘enough’? I don’t really want to be more precise than that, because the moment I say ‘enough power’, then that has to be tempered with considerations of weight, torque and delivery. It would be better to call it ‘enough performance’, but to most people, that is simply a straight-line measure. Hold a gun to my head and I’d define the question as this: how much dynamic ability of all kinds can be used on even world-class public roads like these, and are those that provide more just wasting it, or is there a delicious pleasure in the simple knowledge that it’s there, which, in a very real way, adds further to the enjoyment of such cars?
Peter Cavellini
Guess what?
I’d take the Alpine because I’d feel safer in it, it’s more manageable, and ,bein* able to use most of its potential on the Road is what swings it for me, it’s not even anything to do with the price they are, even if I was minted I’d still pick the Alpine.The McLaren, because that’s what it is, Ayrton Senna obviously had nothing to do with it other than he drove for their F1 team, the car would have sold even without the Senna brand linked to it, it’s a great feat of engineering no question, and on a Track it must be amazing, but that’s the only place you’ll feel how good it is, now, I’ve no wish to drive it, I’ve done the Supercar thing, it’s out of my system , I don’t crave to own one, I have my car, it does what I need it to do, but, don’t let me put you off, if you want to drive one, do so, no, the Alpine is thee car, no matter what was stated that this wasn’t a comparison test.
JMax18
I agree with you Peter.
Although I love the MacLaren in every way, I don't really want to own one, or any supercar for that matter. I'd love to own an A110, but if I ever get a sports car, it'll probably come from the Far East, unless I can get hold of an Elise.
NoPasaran
None
one is stupidly useless and dangerous on B-roads
the other one is too ugly for the price
david RS
Alpine is far more beautifull.
si73
I'm with you Peter, I too
I'm with you Peter, I too would ordinarily take the alpine, especially in the case of Mr Frankel who had already sampled a senna, obviously I'd love to have a go in a senna but I am taking this question as though I have the means to drive either. I'm not sure I agree with this statement in the story
The Alpine is that rarest of things today: a genuine game changer in the way it combines extraordinary feel and response in daily-driver civility. I expect we’ve not seen an all-new car do that job so well for merely mortal money since the launch of the Porsche 911 55 years ago, and I don’t exaggerate one bit.
As I would put an MX5 or a GT86 in this catgeory and they are much closer to mere mortal money, also the Cayman is in this class if you stretch the mortal money idea, so not convinced the Alpine is the game changer as mentioned, could hav included the Elise but I'm not sure it qualifies in daily driver civility.
This theory is one I have always thought of, Golf R, I've never had or found the need for awd traction and I am certain that the gti provides more than enough of every parameter of hot hatchery for me and for real world use, for that matter an up gti would be more useable more of the time, and probably more fun, the civic type R is amazing, especially on a track, but on a road are any of the aero addenda actually doing anything? Honda should do a a less is more type S to compliment the R.
Citytiger
Bit of a stupid article
of course less can be more, ask anyone who truly understands the real ethos of companies like Lotus, its not all about power.
Boris9119
Agreed
I'm with you on this one Citytiger.
James Dene
Looks like....
I white Alpine passed me travelling in the opposite direction. My immediate impression was of an upside-down bathtub. Thankfully, it is the only one I've seen on the road.
martin_66
A simple choice
this really is a simple choice. One is a a car with so much power and performance available it effectively becomes unusable on British roads where, let’s face it, we all actually drive. Add the fact that it is ridiculously expensive and also butt-ugly.
the other is a thing of beauty, and is also a car you could use every day.
even if I was a billionaire, the Alpine would get my vote every time.
poetical
gotta love the human race
Irony of our comments coming within seconds of one another. The McLarten is no beauty (why are cars not beautiful anymore?) - but I find the Alpine as attractive as a pus boil on your nose.
What's great about humans eh? One mans pig in lipstick is another supermodel. Go figure :)
