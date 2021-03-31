BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Genesis X electric coupe concept revealed
UP NEXT
New Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate launched

Genesis X electric coupe concept revealed

Luxurious grand tourer previews electric future for Korean luxury brand as it nears its UK launch
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
31 March 2021

Genesis has been revealed the X concept to showcase its vision for a sustainable, luxurious grand tourer with an electric powertrain.

It’s the fifth concept that the Korean premium brand has revealed since it was founded by Hyundai in 2015, following the New York, GV80, Essentia and Mint.

Although the X is billed as fully electric, Genesis hasn’t set out any performance details beyond insisting that it's a "high-performance GT".

Instead the X is an exercise in design, with Genesis using the coupé to hone its trademark Two Lines philosophy. This can be seen in the headlights, tail-lights and in several other elements both outside and inside.

The front features a large grille – an unusual feature for an electric car, as demands for cooling are typically much lower than those of combustion-engined vehicles. However, Genesis insists that this and the air intake underneath helps improve airflow, reduce resistance and extend the car's range.

The alloy wheels are a ‘turbine-type’ design with five spokes, with lime-green brake calipers intended to hint at the car’s performance characteristics. At the back, Genesis claims the rear incorporates the shape of a horseshoe that helps to tie the sleek profile of the concept together.

Exterior video cameras in place of customary wing mirrors can be seen in the images released so far.

Genesis has gone to great lengths to ensure that the X's interior feels "driver-oriented", with a dashboard and centre console that surrounds the driver. Bucket seats and four-point seatbelts add a sense of security on the move.

The digital display houses the infotainment and air conditioning, while a crystal lever is used to switch between driving modes.

The cabin is finished with upcycled materials. For example, the weave-patterned fabric used in the seatbelts, steering wheel and airbag cover is made from pieces of leather left over from other manufacturing processes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

"The car that we're unveiling today is a concept car that embodies the essential elements that Genesis pursues in its designs,” said brand boss Jay Chang. “Please take a moment to meet the future of Genesis design through this concept car, which embodies our brand's progressive and audacious spirit.”

Design boss Sangyup Lee added: "The Genesis X concept can be described as the ultimate vision of Athletic Elegance, the inherent design language of Genesis. The signature Two Lines theme and sustainable luxury will be blueprints for the futuristic designs and state-of-the-art technologies that Genesis seeks to adopt in its future models."

Genesis hired ex-Audi sales boss Dominique Boesch in September last year to oversee its launch in Europe. This had been expected to take place in 2020 but was pushed back to 2021.

Read more

Ex-Audi sales boss to oversee European launch of Genesis

New Genesis GV70 SUV brings 375bhp V6 range-topper

New Genesis G70 estate tests ahead of brand’s Europe launch

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

View all latest drives