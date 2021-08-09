BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari Testa Rossa J is 75% scale EV replica of 1950s racer
UP NEXT
Renault and Geely partner to build hybrid cars for Asia

Ferrari Testa Rossa J is 75% scale EV replica of 1950s racer

Downsized and electrified two-seater will cost around £78,765 and offer a range of 55 miles
News
2 mins read
9 August 2021

Those over the age of 14 can now drive their very own Italian classic with Ferrari’s latest model - an electric, 75% scale working replica of the 250 Testa Rossa.    

The Ferrari Testa Rossa J has been designed by the Italian firm’s Maranello styling centre in partnership with the Bicester-based Little Car Company, which specialises in building junior cars.

The car’s chassis and other mechanical components were made using original design drawings held by Ferrari’s Classiche department, and the car measures 3100mm long, 1100mm tall and 700mm wide. 

The Testa Rossa J is driven by an electric motor powered by three batteries positioned at the front of the car. The model can be driven using four driving modes, Novice, Comfort, Sport and Race, with a top speed of 37mph. The firm claims the car is able to travel 55 miles on a single charge. 

Sporting 12in wheels, the model borrows some components and styling cues from full-sized Ferrari models, including pedals from the F8 Tributo. Its tyres are supplied by Pirelli and the car also features Bilstein coilover dampers and custom springs, and regenerative braking is included as part of the package. 

“Safety has been a priority throughout the car’s development,” Ferrari said. “The metal side panels were reinforced and an optional roll-bar can be anchored to the chassis. Brembo disc brakes replace the original drum system to maximize braking performance, and these are complemented by a hydraulic handbrake.”

The car features leather upholstery on the interior, with a steering wheel made by Nardi, the same company that supplied the original 1957 model. The model’s classic dials have been repurposed for an electric model, now presenting battery and motor temperatures instead of oil and water gauges, with the classic fuel gauge now displaying battery charge. 

Customers can also customise several aspects of the model, with 14 historic liveries and 53 bodywork colours. 

Prices for the Testa Rossa J start from around £78,765 and just 299 models will be produced. It will join the Little Car Company’s model lineup which includes the Baby Bugatti and Aston Martin DB5 Junior. 

READ MORE

Tamiya Wild One returns for 2022 as driveable off-road EV

Reborn Bugatti Baby is 75% scale classic with 42mph top speed

New Ferrari 296 GTB: 819bhp PHEV brings back V6 power

Used cars for sale

 Ferrari California T 2dr Auto
2015
£104,990
23,522miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2017
£109,900
12,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari Portofino Gt 2dr Auto
2019
£169,900
5,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2dr Auto
2016
£169,950
4,048miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari Gtc4 Lusso 2dr Auto
2017
£169,990
8,523miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2018
£185,950
1,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari California T 2dr Auto [hele]
2018
£199,950
189miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2dr Auto
2017
£249,900
623miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 812 Superfast 2dr Auto
2020
£259,950
2,790miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives