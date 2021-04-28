Tamiya Wild One returns for 2022 as driveable off-road EV

The Little Car Company, known for its downscaled replicas of legendary cars including the Aston Martin DB5 and Bugatti Type 35, is resurrecting the Tamiya Wild One remote-controlled car as a driveable, 8/10th-scale off-road EV.

Called the Wild One Max, the modern-day incarnation of one of the 1980s’ most recognisable RC cars will arrive in 2022 as a rear-wheel-drive two-seater standing at 3.5 metres long and 1.8 metres wide and weighing 250kg.

The Wild One Max will feature modern technology including regenerative braking and digital gauges and will be built around a spaceframe chassis, with coilover suspension, 15in off-road tyres and bespoke disc brakes at each corner.

The standard car will have a top speed of 30mph, courtesy of a 5.5bhp electric motor, and a range of up to 25 miles, but performance can be upgraded with optional modular powerpacks. Drivers can choose between three driving modes: Novice, Eco and Race.

Drivers between 5ft 3in and 6ft 5in tall are said to be able to comfortably get behind the wheel and can even build their cars at home if they choose, to replicate the experience of owning the original Wild One.

Like its namesake, the Wild One Max can be decorated with a distinctive decal set.

The Wild One Max will join recreations of the Bugatti II and Aston Martin DB5 in The Little Car Company’s range. Various packs are available, such as the Road Legal Pack, which transforms the Wild One Max into a compliant quadricycle, with brake lights, turn signals, reflectors and rear-view mirrors. The Tarmac Pack, meanwhile, swaps the off-road tyres for more road-biased items and adds mudguards.

Ben Hedley, the CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “As a child of the '80s, developing an almost full-size Tamiya model that you can actually drive is a dream come true. We're honoured to be working with the Tamiya team on the project to bring one of their most iconic models to life for a new generation. We can’t wait to get these on – and off – the road in 2022."

The limited-production creation is expected to be available from £6000, but final pricing has yet to be determined.

