Swiss firm prepares 200mph Ferrari Testarossa restomod

Swiss design house Officine Fioravanti is developing a heavily updated version of the Ferrari Testarossa, bringing improved performance and a raft of modern equipment.

Ahead of a full reveal in the coming months, the firm says the project is equipped with bespoke equipment upgrades, including improvements to the chassis, aerodynamics and powertrain.

Power comes from a modified version of the 1980s supercar's original 4.9-litre flat 12, with a top speed of 200mph, up from the original 180mph figure.

A new titanium exhaust system has also been fitted, and anti-lock braking and traction control systems have been installed for enhanced stability.

Despite the additions, Fioravanti has also shaved some 120kg from the Testarossa’s kerb weight.

“We carefully listened to the car’s needs and desires,” Officine Fioravanti said. “We patiently took care of every single aspect. Few minor details have been changed in terms of style, without compromising a timeless design but enriching its pureness.”

The car has been fitted with Brembo racing-spec brakes, Öhlins electronic dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars and new alloy wheels wrapped in Brembo GT3 Class racing tyres, which the firm says makes the Testarossa “more enjoyable, safe and precise.”

Italian leather makes up the interior, with aluminium components replacing the Testarossa’s plastic equivalents, and a new audio system has been fitted.

The original, Pininfarina-penned silhouette remains largely untouched, however, with Fioravanti claiming there was “no reason to teach a maestro one more lesson”.

The restomod has just entered its track testing phase. No purchase or pricing information has yet been revealed, but the wraps are set to come off “in due course”.

