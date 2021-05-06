BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Swiss firm prepares 200mph Ferrari Testarossa restomod
UP NEXT
Bentley celebrates best quarter sales in 102-year history

Swiss firm prepares 200mph Ferrari Testarossa restomod

Oficine Fioravanti’s take on 1980s supercar will feature several modern-day enhancements
News
2 mins read
6 May 2021

Swiss design house Officine Fioravanti is developing a heavily updated version of the Ferrari Testarossa, bringing improved performance and a raft of modern equipment. 

Ahead of a full reveal in the coming months, the firm says the project is equipped with bespoke equipment upgrades, including improvements to the chassis, aerodynamics and powertrain.

Power comes from a modified version of the 1980s supercar's original 4.9-litre flat 12, with a top speed of 200mph, up from the original 180mph figure. 

A new titanium exhaust system has also been fitted, and anti-lock braking and traction control systems have been installed for enhanced stability.

Despite the additions, Fioravanti has also shaved some 120kg from the Testarossa’s kerb weight.  

“We carefully listened to the car’s needs and desires,” Officine Fioravanti said. “We patiently took care of every single aspect. Few minor details have been changed in terms of style, without compromising a timeless design but enriching its pureness.”

The car has been fitted with Brembo racing-spec brakes, Öhlins electronic dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars and new alloy wheels wrapped in Brembo GT3 Class racing tyres, which the firm says makes the Testarossa “more enjoyable, safe and precise.” 

Italian leather makes up the interior, with aluminium components replacing the Testarossa’s plastic equivalents, and a new audio system has been fitted. 

The original, Pininfarina-penned silhouette remains largely untouched, however, with Fioravanti claiming there was “no reason to teach a maestro one more lesson”. 

The restomod has just entered its track testing phase. No purchase or pricing information has yet been revealed, but the wraps are set to come off “in due course”.

READ MORE

Better than the real thing? Bell Sport & Classic Ferrari 330 LMB driven

Old becomes new: the finest re-created classic cars

Ferrari 250 SWB Revival by GTO Engineering video review

Used cars for sale

 Ferrari California 2+ 2dr F1
2014
£88,990
19,291miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2016
£142,950
12,684miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Gtb 2dr Auto
2018
£164,990
2,526miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2dr Auto
2016
£167,850
4,048miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 488 Spider 2dr Auto
2018
£184,990
8,830miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2dr Auto
2017
£192,990
4,724miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari California T 2dr Auto [hele]
2018
£229,950
189miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 812 Superfast 2dr Auto
2018
£229,990
1,358miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ferrari 812 Superfast 2dr Auto
2019
£239,950
2,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

1 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid 2021 UK FD static front

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport 2021 review

1 Toyota Mirai 2021 UK FD hero front

Toyota Mirai Design Premium 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Golf R performance pack 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

1 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid 2021 UK FD static front

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport 2021 review

1 Toyota Mirai 2021 UK FD hero front

Toyota Mirai Design Premium 2021 UK review

View all latest drives