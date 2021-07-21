Automobili Pininfarina offers bespoke design service for Battista

Automobili Pininfarina will offer customers the opportunity to add their own design features to their Battista orders with a personalisation programme.

The firm says 128 million design combinations are possible for the 1900bhp electric hypercar. Customers can customise exterior paint colours, interior finishes and aluminium detailing or choose exposed carbonfibre bodywork.

Other customisable options include alterations to the mirror caps, rear wing, brake calipers, alloy wheels and centre-lock rings. Engravings on the Battista chassis plate between the car’s seats and on the passenger door can also be personalised.

“The Pininfarina name has a storied heritage of individual cars, and the Battista continues this legacy, as every vehicle will be truly bespoke by design,” said Sara Campagnolo, the firm’s head of colour and materials design.

“Our clients have the unique opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarina family, immersing themselves in the design process with our talented craftspeople to ensure their vehicle authentically reflects their personality and tastes, created with a truly personal touch."

The personalisation programme was revealed alongside a New York City-inspired design with a red-white-and-blue colour scheme, expired carbonfibre bodywork and performance stripes.

The car is also equipped with a red exterior ‘jewellery pack', matt grey wheels, brushed aluminium headlight engraving and a black finish for the roof, rear diffuser and rear wing.

Inside, it features black leather seats, white seatbelts, blue Alcantara and a combination of blue, red and white stitching.

Customers will be invited to Pininfarina’s refurbished Cambiano facility to design their cars, where they can see colour options and combinations in person. The suite will be located alongside the production line. It's set to open later this year.

Only 150 Battista models will be produced, with sales split almost equally between Europe, the US and the rest of the world.

