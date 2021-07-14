Pininfarina concept car showcased with holographic AR display

Italian design company Pininfarina has showcased a virtually developed concept car with a holographic augmented reality (AR) display in partnership with Swiss firm WayRay.

The car, named the Teorema, is the firm’s first 100% virtually developed concept car, measuring 1400mm tall, 5400mm long and 2200mm wide and sitting on an electric skateboard platform. The car has no side doors, to improve rigidity and lightness. Instead, passengers walk through the rear of the car to a pressure-activated floor that guides them to their seats.

There are three driving modes: autonomy mode for autonomous driving, drive mode and rest mode, in which the interior becomes a social space where passengers can move to any desired position. The car's five seats are laid layout in a 1+2+2 format and adjust according to the drive mode selected.

The firm describes the concept’s interior as “like entering a living room”. The front three seats, including the driver’s, can be changed to a lounged position and be turned to face the other passengers. The roof also extends upwards and forwards.

“Pininfarina has always looked to the future using concept cars as an innovation tool to chart the direction and introduce new visions in terms of usability and technology in the automotive industry,” said Kevin Rice, Pininfarina's chief creative officer.

“Teorema, in particular, wants to return to people the pleasure of being in the car, driving and travelling, without the frustrations of increased congestion and other compromises, yet integrating AI, 5G and the latest technologies to drive passengers towards new incredible experiences along the journey,” he said.

The Teorema uses an AR head-up display implemented by WayRay, which utilises an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and driver navigation and provides useful traffic information, warning against potential road dangers. Passengers can view content relating to the environment, local attractions and the landscape, trip details and games.

The concept was designed by teams from Cambiano in Italy and Shanghai, and although it is unlikely to hit the road any time soon, WayRay says many of the AR technologies featured in the car could be available to passengers in the future.

