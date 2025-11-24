BACK TO ALL NEWS
Motability removes premium brands from scheme

Announcement comes just weeks after chancellor Rachel Reeves vowed to axe luxury models from the programme

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 November 2025

Premium car brands will no longer be available via Motobility – a programme that helps disabled people in the UK lease vehicles using their government benefits.

Car makers such as AudiBMW and Mercedes-Benz are being “removed immediately”, Motability Operations confirmed on Monday evening (24 November).

The part-taxpayer-funded scheme is being revised to focus on cars that “meet disabled peoples’ needs and represent value and purpose”. Such cars, which are individually adapted, include the Renault Clio, Dacia Jogger and Citroën ë-C3.

The news comes just weeks after chancellor Rachel Reeves vowed to axe luxury cars from the programme, in an effort to save £1 billion a year, according to reports.

This cost-saving also includes removing VAT exemptions – something that Motability users have warned will result in “severe” consequences for them.

Motability Operations buys cars and leases them to people with a qualifying disability allowance of £75.75 per week.

The package includes road tax, servicing, insurance, breakdown cover and tyre and windscreen repair. Some cars also need adapting to support individual users' needs. 

Motability has become a major player in the UK car market since its 1977 foundation and now the charity has a fleet of more than 800,000 cars.

As it removes premium car brands from its stable, Motability Operations will look to buy more British-made vehicles – and has promised that half of its fleet will be so by 2035.

These will include cars from Nissan, Mini and Toyota and van-based Vauxhall MPVs. The Sunderland-built Nissan Juke, for example, is currently one of the most popular vehicles on the scheme.

This, said Motability Operations CEO Andrew Miller, will “do even more to support the economy, and our ambitious commitment should put British car manufacturing into top gear”.

Reeves said that “backing British car manufacturing will support thousands of well-paid, skilled jobs”.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

jason_recliner 25 November 2025
What a rort that was. I'd be furious if it was my tax $$$.

