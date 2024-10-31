BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan primes Renault Twingo twin for Europe

Jaguar no longer sells any new cars in UK as F-Pace axed from line up

Brand is set to reveal plans for next-generation cars later this year but will sell only used cars in the UK until 2026

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
31 October 2024

New Jaguar F-Pace SUVs are no longer available in the UK, meaning the brand no longer sells any new cars in the market and won’t until its first next-generation model arrives in 2026.

This follows the UK market axing of the XE, XF and F-Type, made at Castle Bromwich, and the E-Pace and I-Pace, assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, in the summer. The F-Pace, I-Pace and E-Pace are still in production for other global markets.

The decision comes ahead of Jaguar’s major brand reinvention later this year, which is expected to preview a 600bhp electric four-seat GT in the vein of the Porsche Taycan.

That will later be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All three will sit on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.

Ahead of these cars hitting the road, Jaguar will take a “reset period”, managing director Rawdon Glover previously told Autocar.

A statement sent to Autocar from Jaguar parent company JLR read: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026. 

“We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an Approved Pre-Owned basis through our UK retail network.”

Last year, Jaguar sold 21,943 examples of the F-Pace globally– outselling the rest of the six-car line-up combined and achieving more than double the sales of the second-placed I-Pace (7000). Since it went on sale in the UK in 2016, some 67,000 have been sold in the market. 

Speaking previously about axing Jaguar’s current line up, JLR boss Adrian Mardell said: “None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures.”

The decision was made easier by the fact that JLR sales are dominated by the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender, the trio making up more than half of the total.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Chris C 31 October 2024

Madness.

NickS 31 October 2024

Imagine that people had tediously high-paying jobs to reach this point. 

rmcondo 31 October 2024

Surely the likes of Geely could pick up Jaguar for a few rupees and make something of it, as a brand sitting above alongside or above Volvo, Lotus and Polestar (despite Jaguar's previous links with Volvo). It's hard to understand  why it's of any value to Tata. They should learn about the merits of failing quickly and running.

