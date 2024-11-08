Jaguar to enter new era with concept car debut on 2 December

Jaguar is set to enter its next era with the unveiling of a new concept car previewing its long-awaited electric GT on 2 December.

Autocar previously reported that the radical concept is due next month, and the brand has now said that the “next stage in Jaguar’s transformation” will be revealed at Miami Art Week on 2 December.

The bombshell, revealed as part of parent company JLR’s second-quarter financial presentation, confirms that we are just weeks away from getting our first taste of Jaguar’s ground-up reinvention.

The show car is due to show off the new design language that will define a three-car line-up, comprising the four-door GT, a Bentley Bentayga-like SUV and a Bentley Flying Spur-sized limousine – as exclusively reported by Autocar last year.

All three will sit on the long-wheelbase JEA platform, which is being developed exclusively for use by new-era Jaguar models.

In the GT, it will yield a range of more than 430 miles and power outputs north of 575bhp. Prices will start from around £100,000.

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover recently told Autocar that the decision to reveal the concept in the US was down to that market’s importance, but added the brand is not disregarding its origins.

“Don’t read that as ‘Britishness isn’t important’,” said Glover. “It’s a really important part of the brand. But we’re also a global brand. And look at the size and the scale of the US market. For us it’s really important.”

JLR said in August that it has begun road testing camouflaged prototypes of the next-generation Jaguars. The GT is due to go on sale late next year, with the first deliveries taking place in summer 2026.

Jaguar recently ended sales of new cars in the UK, having ceased production of the F-Pace SUV for its home market. It remains available elsewhere, however.

A statement sent to Autocar by JLR read: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026.

“We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an Approved Pre-Owned basis through our UK retail network.”

Production of the F-Pace for global markets will cease in the first quarter of 2026, said JLR CEO Adrian Mardell.

JLR profits rise by a quarter

As well as the update about Jaguar, parent company JLR announced that its profit for the first half of its 2025 financial year (April to the end of September) increased by 25% compared with last year.It took £1.1 billion, despite an aluminium shortage that restricted production during the second quarter (July-September) and saw that period’s profit before tax drop by 10% year-on-year, to £398 million.