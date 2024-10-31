BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar no longer sells any new cars in UK - and won't until 2026
UP NEXT
Autocar Drivers of Change awards: final day to enter

Jaguar no longer sells any new cars in UK - and won't until 2026

Brand is set to reveal plans for next-generation cars later this year but will sell only used cars in the UK until 2026

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
31 October 2024

Jaguar no longers sells any new cars in the UK, and won't until its first next-generation model arrives in 2026.

This comes as UK market production of the F-Pace, the final new Jaguar left on sale in the UK, ended.

It follows UK production of the XE, XF and F-Type, made at Castle Bromwich, and the E-Pace and I-Pace, assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, ending earlier this summer.

Related articles

All these cars, plus the F-Pace, can now only be bought from stock. The F-Pace, I-Pace and E-Pace are still in production for other global markets, however.

The decision comes ahead of Jaguar’s major brand reinvention later this year, which is expected to preview a 600bhp electric four-seat GT in the vein of the Porsche Taycan.

That will later be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All three will sit on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.

Ahead of these cars hitting the road, Jaguar will take a “reset period”, managing director Rawdon Glover previously told Autocar.

A statement sent to Autocar from Jaguar parent company JLR read: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026. 

“We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an Approved Pre-Owned basis through our UK retail network.”

Last year, Jaguar sold 21,943 examples of the F-Pace globally– outselling the rest of the six-car line-up combined and achieving more than double the sales of the second-placed I-Pace (7000). Since it went on sale in the UK in 2016, some 67,000 have been sold in the market. 

Speaking previously about axing Jaguar’s current line up, JLR boss Adrian Mardell said: “None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures.”

The decision was made easier by the fact that JLR sales are dominated by the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender, the trio making up more than half of the total.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review lead front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Inster review front
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Abarth 600e front three quarter lead
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,599
32,750miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,300
71,812miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,444
99,300miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW X6 3.0 40d Auto XDrive Euro 5 5dr
2013
£8,263
130,060miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia RIO 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,270
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Lexus RX L 3.5 450h L V6 (Premium) E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£31,990
25,925miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 3.0 E450h MHEV AMG Line Night Edition (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£46,995
12,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
Volvo V40 CROSS COUNTRY 2.0 T3 Pro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,495
46,754miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,699
33,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
30
Add a comment…
Marc 1 November 2024
I see the prototype of the new model a few times a week around where I live in North Warwickshire, whilst you can't see the detail you can see the overall profile and it looks fantastic. It's wide with a long bonnet, short cabin with what looks like a kamm tail rear with an LED rear light strip running across and down both sides.

Whilst it's easy to criticise mardy Mardell and Gezza, something drastic had to be done with the brand, arguably it's already dead, so there is little to lose and there's a whole new breed of millennials out there with plenty of cash to spare, who know or care nothing of Jaguar's heritage but want the next new thing

Andrew1 1 November 2024

An electric car with long bonnet and short carbine might look good from outside but it will be dead on arrival compared to rivals, when you take interior space into account.

Symanski 1 November 2024

My thoughts exactly.   EVs have different packaging needs, and you don't need a long bonnet any more.   If there was ever one criticism of Jaguar is was their cabins were too tight.

 

I tested the XE and my brother and his wife weren't so keen on the rear seats not having enough room.   You've got to build a design around the use, not squeeze it in later.

Marc 1 November 2024
I think you may be missing the point. I think this new model will focus on a new design language for the brand rather than what should or shouldn't be done with EV packaging. A wheel at each corner and huge wheelbase in between is good for family focussed needs but I don't think that's what this is about, besides they already tried that packaging with the iPace and that was a disaster.
Symanski 1 November 2024
Marc wrote:

 ...besides they already tried that packaging with the iPace and that was a disaster.

Their marketing department had absolutely no clue what to do with the i-Pace.   Never highlighted the benefits of the new packaging.   Jaguar marketing at the best of times is poor, but this was beyond incompetence.

 

From all the previews I've seen, this new design language is the Land Rover saloon that McGovern has always wanted to do and little more.

 

Andrew1 1 November 2024

So the point is that it is supposed to sell in looks only, ignoring the usability factor, i.e. a niche market. Good luck with that, hopefully it will look better than it sounds.

The I-Pace didn't sell because it was ahead of its time, particularly with charging infrastructure.

Marc 1 November 2024
I see the prototype of the new model a few times a week around where I live in North Warwickshire, whilst you can't see the detail you can see the overall profile and it looks fantastic. It's wide with a long bonnet, short cabin with what looks like a kamm tail rear with an LED rear light strip running across and down both sides.

Whilst it's easy to criticise mardy Mardell and Gezza, something drastic had to be done with the brand, arguably it's already dead, so there is little to lose and there's a whole new breed of millennials out there with plenty of cash to spare, who know or care nothing of Jaguar's heritage but want the next new thing

Marc 1 November 2024
I've see the prototype of the new model a few times a week around where I live in North Warwickshire, whilst you can't see the det

Latest Reviews

01 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review lead front cornering
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Inster review front
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster
Porsche Macan 4 2024 review front tracking 1168
Porsche Macan Electric
Porsche Macan Electric
Abarth 600e front three quarter lead
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews