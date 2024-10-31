Jaguar no longers sells any new cars in the UK, and won't until its first next-generation model arrives in 2026.
This comes as UK market production of the F-Pace, the final new Jaguar left on sale in the UK, ended.
It follows UK production of the XE, XF and F-Type, made at Castle Bromwich, and the E-Pace and I-Pace, assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, ending earlier this summer.
All these cars, plus the F-Pace, can now only be bought from stock. The F-Pace, I-Pace and E-Pace are still in production for other global markets, however.
The decision comes ahead of Jaguar’s major brand reinvention later this year, which is expected to preview a 600bhp electric four-seat GT in the vein of the Porsche Taycan.
That will later be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All three will sit on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.
Ahead of these cars hitting the road, Jaguar will take a “reset period”, managing director Rawdon Glover previously told Autocar.
A statement sent to Autocar from Jaguar parent company JLR read: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026.
“We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an Approved Pre-Owned basis through our UK retail network.”
Last year, Jaguar sold 21,943 examples of the F-Pace globally– outselling the rest of the six-car line-up combined and achieving more than double the sales of the second-placed I-Pace (7000). Since it went on sale in the UK in 2016, some 67,000 have been sold in the market.
Speaking previously about axing Jaguar’s current line up, JLR boss Adrian Mardell said: “None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures.”
The decision was made easier by the fact that JLR sales are dominated by the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender, the trio making up more than half of the total.
Whilst it's easy to criticise mardy Mardell and Gezza, something drastic had to be done with the brand, arguably it's already dead, so there is little to lose and there's a whole new breed of millennials out there with plenty of cash to spare, who know or care nothing of Jaguar's heritage but want the next new thing
An electric car with long bonnet and short carbine might look good from outside but it will be dead on arrival compared to rivals, when you take interior space into account.
My thoughts exactly. EVs have different packaging needs, and you don't need a long bonnet any more. If there was ever one criticism of Jaguar is was their cabins were too tight.
I tested the XE and my brother and his wife weren't so keen on the rear seats not having enough room. You've got to build a design around the use, not squeeze it in later.
Their marketing department had absolutely no clue what to do with the i-Pace. Never highlighted the benefits of the new packaging. Jaguar marketing at the best of times is poor, but this was beyond incompetence.
From all the previews I've seen, this new design language is the Land Rover saloon that McGovern has always wanted to do and little more.
So the point is that it is supposed to sell in looks only, ignoring the usability factor, i.e. a niche market. Good luck with that, hopefully it will look better than it sounds.
The I-Pace didn't sell because it was ahead of its time, particularly with charging infrastructure.
