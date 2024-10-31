Jaguar no longers sells any new cars in the UK, and won't until its first next-generation model arrives in 2026.

This comes as UK market production of the F-Pace, the final new Jaguar left on sale in the UK, ended.

It follows UK production of the XE, XF and F-Type, made at Castle Bromwich, and the E-Pace and I-Pace, assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria, ending earlier this summer.

All these cars, plus the F-Pace, can now only be bought from stock. The F-Pace, I-Pace and E-Pace are still in production for other global markets, however.

The decision comes ahead of Jaguar’s major brand reinvention later this year, which is expected to preview a 600bhp electric four-seat GT in the vein of the Porsche Taycan.

That will later be followed by a Bentley Bentayga-style luxury SUV in 2026 and then a large luxury saloon. All three will sit on a new, bespoke platform called JEA.

Ahead of these cars hitting the road, Jaguar will take a “reset period”, managing director Rawdon Glover previously told Autocar.

A statement sent to Autocar from Jaguar parent company JLR read: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end ahead of our new brand reveal later this year and product launch in 2026.

“We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles. We do have a selection of models available to acquire on an Approved Pre-Owned basis through our UK retail network.”

Last year, Jaguar sold 21,943 examples of the F-Pace globally– outselling the rest of the six-car line-up combined and achieving more than double the sales of the second-placed I-Pace (7000). Since it went on sale in the UK in 2016, some 67,000 have been sold in the market.

Speaking previously about axing Jaguar’s current line up, JLR boss Adrian Mardell said: “None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures.”

The decision was made easier by the fact that JLR sales are dominated by the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender, the trio making up more than half of the total.