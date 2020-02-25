In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we chat hybrids with Toyota and design favourites with Mercedes, hear about Ford of Europe's EV charging plans and more.

Toyota's high-flying hybrids

Toyota's long-term hybrid strategy is paying off, as the firm believes it can avoid EU fines by meeting the mandated 95g/km CO2 fleet average from next year without radical change to its business model. European boss Johan van Zyl also claims even stricter 2025 targets will be met, thanks to 40 forthcoming new or updated electrified models; 90% of Toyotas will be hybrid or electric by then.

Mercedes' design favourite

Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener rates the AMG GT as his favourite design, likening it to the classic Jaguar E-Type. “I can’t pick favourites,” he said, “but if I had to do one last design, it would be a sports car like that. I love the long bonnet and the cockpit that makes you look and feel so good. Those types of projects are very special.”