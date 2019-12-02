Toyota Corolla goes hybrid-only for 2020

The Toyota Corolla is now offered in the UK exclusively as a hybrid, with the sole non-electrified engine having been ditched as part of a range revamp for 2020.

The line-up for the Ford Focus rival now includes two new variants that were revealed at the Geneva motor show earlier this year: the performance-inspired GR Sport hatchback and the high-riding Touring Sports Trek estate. Notably, all versions will now feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The Corolla will continue with two petrol-electric hybrid options: a 120bhp powertrain based around a 1.8-litre engine and a 181bhp powertrain based around a 2.0-litre engine. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been dropped from the range. Toyota also recently made the C-HR crossover hybrid-only.

The new GR Sport trim on the Corolla is named in reference to Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s motorsport arm. It features some of the styling elements of GR models, although the powertrain and performance remain unchanged. Toyota is understood to be considering a fully fledged Corolla GR hot hatch.

The Corolla GR Sport gains GR badges, a new mesh front grille, different bumpers and new 18in black alloy wheels. A silver insert in the rear bumper is designed to create "the look” of twin tailpipes and a diffuser.

Inside, there are sports front seats and a 7.0in touchscreen – Toyota’s largest infotainment package. It also comes with LED headlights, rear privacy glass, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a head-up display.

Named due to a partnership between Toyota and bicycle manufacturer Trek, the Corolla Touring Sports Trek has its suspension raised by 20mm to give it an “SUV-influenced look”. It also gains silver-finished front and rear runners, new 17in alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and LED headlights.