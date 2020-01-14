In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk EV sales targets with Volkswagen, chat next-gen redesigns with Volvo, get the lowdown on Mercedes' new sustainability focus and more.

(e-)up, up and away for VW EVs

Volkswagen's ambitious plan is to sell 100,000 EVs worldwide this year. “We want to leverage all facets of EV – e-Up, e-Golf and ID 3,” said sales boss Jürgen Stackmann. As a result, he said, VW will avoid the industry fines for failing to meet the stricter emissions regulations due later this year. He said: “We will be compliant. The mission is to go beyond compliancy. We will not pay any fines. ”

Volvo's design realign

The next generation of Volvos will take on a more distinctive design than the new XC40 Recharge as the company moves to a fully electrified line-up, according to the firm’s design chief, Robin Page. “At the moment, the XC40 has to be combustion engined and electric so, like most brands, we’re in a transitional phase,” he said.