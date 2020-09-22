BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar confidential: end in sight for combustion Cupras, SUVs no threat to S-Class and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 September 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why SUVs aren't threatening the future of Mercedes' S-Class limo, why the Citroen Ami is the 2CV's spiritual successor and more.

SUVs no threat to S-Class

The success of Mercedes’ SUVs hasn’t put into question the future of the S-Class limo, according to CEO Ola Källenius. He said: “We’ve had unbelievable success with SUVs, but the upper-luxury limousine segment is very robust. We believe that with the new life cycle, we can grow volume again, despite the SUVs. The segment seems to be particularly resilient for us.”

Mon 2CV Ami

The new Citroen Ami can be seen as the 2CV’s spiritual successor, because it offers “market-changing innovation”, boss Vincent Cobée believes. It follows the 1948 model’s lead by “providing a unique answer to the problem of clean, practical and affordable inner-city mobility”. He added: “It doesn’t look like a 2CV and doesn’t replace it, but it’s exactly the same Citroën spirit.”

No 4WD T-Roc

Volkswagen has no plans to offer a four-wheel-drive version of its new T-Roc Cabriolet, because it just isn’t needed. Product marketing’s Jan-Ingo Theuner said: “We feel that we are very well prepared for the demands of the target market. There are more urban customers, so we have focused on design and individualisation. Demand for 4Motion in this customer segment is rather low.”

Latest Drives

Volvo V90 Recharge T6 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 Recharge T6 AWD R-Design 2020 UK review
Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Car review
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The self-proclaimed 'best car in the world' gets a touch more luxury, a heap of new technology and a mild hybrid electrical system, but is it enough to hold off the latest attempts from BMW and Audi?

ICE ends in 2026 for Cupra

Cupra will launch its final internal-combustion-engined car in about 2026, reckons recently departed design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. “In 2026, we will have the last SOP [start of production] of a completely new ICE car,” he told Autocar before leaving Cupra and sister brand Seat for Renault.

