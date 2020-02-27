Citroen Ami is electric two-seater for £17 per month

Renault Twizy- ival is intended to appeal to a new generation of buyers and to boost mobility in city centres
Rachel Burgess
27 February 2020

The Ami is a quirky, electric two-seater that’s intended to propel Citroën into a new era of car-sharing and urban mobility.

The French firm hopes that the Ami, which remains true to the Ami One concept shown a year ago, will appeal to a new generation of buyers as the appetite for more traditional entry-level cars, such as the C1 (which is unlikely to be replaced), wanes. It will be launched in Europe this summer, although UK sales haven’t been confirmed.

Crucially, the Ami is classed as a quadricyle, like the Renault Twizy, which means it can be driven across Europe without a driving licence by those aged 16 or older.

The Ami is 90mm longer than the Twizy, at 2.41m, and has a 40mm-wider turning circle of 7.2m. Under the floor of the Ami is a 5.5kWh lithium ion battery that can deliver up to 47 miles of range, while a sole motor allows it to hit a top speed of 26mph. The battery can be recharged in just three hours from a domestic socket.

Citroën is offering three usage models: long-term rental, car-sharing and cash purchase. Rental requires a deposit of €2644 (currently £2227) and monthly payments of €19.99 (£17). Through car-sharing scheme Free2Move, Citroën parent firm the PSA Group’s offering, subscribers can drive the Ami for 26 cents (22p) per minute. To buy, the Ami costs €6000 (£5054).

Acquiring an Ami will be an entirely online process, in which the EV can be delivered to one’s home or collected from a pick-up point. It will also be available in traditional Citroën dealerships, as well as pop-up stands in shops, such as French department store chain Fnac.

The Ami’s doors open in opposite directions, being rear-hinged on the driver’s side and front-hinged on the passenger side – a configuration intended to help access. There are two fixed, semi-opening windows, which Citroën flags as a nod to the iconic 2CV. A large glass surface, including a panoramic roof is claimed to give occupants a feeling of space as well as good visibility.

The interior is closed and heated, while the two seats are positioned side by side so that taller people can fit. Citroën claimed a carry-on suitcase can fit in a recess at the passenger’s feet. Sat-nav and music are accessed via a smartphone placed in a dedicated area in the middle of the dashboard.

Citroën describes the Ami as a “a practical response to new mobility expectations for short journeys [providing] easier access to city centres, micromobility for everyone and a real alternative to scooters, bicycles, mopeds and public transport, and at reasonable costs”.

3

V12smig

27 February 2020

Great idea and effort from Citreon,  decent range topped up in 3hrs but shame about the top speed, 40mph  would've made this in to a contender for those out of town...

superstevie

27 February 2020

It would be great around Edinburgh, where the council have dropped the speed limit to 20mph, and are changing pretty much all 40mph roads down to 30mph, so the top speed wouldn't be an issue. Lack of charging points would be more of an issue

legohead

27 February 2020

Rather than bother with this, I think we should all just use a bicycle

