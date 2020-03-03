In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we survey the CO2 emissions landscape ahead of the EU's tough new regulations, talk SUV sales successes with Lexus, chat possible tech tie-ups with Volvo and more.

Emissions still rising as 2021 targets loom

The UK's average CO2 output for new cars sold this year will still count towards the overall EU figure targeted at 95g/km, but it won’t from 2021. Last year, the average CO2 emissions of a new car sold in the UK rose for a third straight year to 127.9g/km, leaving car manufacturers with a huge challenge to quickly cut emissions or face fines. No softening of this target is expected by the Government, either.

Lexus's SUV success

Lexus sold 87,000 cars in 2019 across 10 different model lines – yet more than 60,000 came from just three cars: the UX, NX and RX SUVs. Despite that, Lexus Europe boss Pascal Ruch believes the big range of cars is important for building the brand and its image and that absolute volume isn’t an issue for the models, because each contributes the sales it should do to be justified.