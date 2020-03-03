Autocar confidential: Car manufacturers' CO2 conundrum, Lexus's SUV sales spree and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
3 March 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we survey the CO2 emissions landscape ahead of the EU's tough new regulations, talk SUV sales successes with Lexus, chat possible tech tie-ups with Volvo and more.

Emissions still rising as 2021 targets loom

The UK's average CO2 output for new cars sold this year will still count towards the overall EU figure targeted at 95g/km, but it won’t from 2021. Last year, the average CO2 emissions of a new car sold in the UK rose for a third straight year to 127.9g/km, leaving car manufacturers with a huge challenge to quickly cut emissions or face fines. No softening of this target is expected by the Government, either.

Lexus's SUV success

Lexus sold 87,000 cars in 2019 across 10 different model lines – yet more than 60,000 came from just three cars: the UX, NX and RX SUVs. Despite that, Lexus Europe boss Pascal Ruch believes the big range of cars is important for building the brand and its image and that absolute volume isn’t an issue for the models, because each contributes the sales it should do to be justified.

Driven this week

  • BMW X6 M Competition 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X6 M Competition 2020 review
    Big on brawn and sheer pace but the X6 M Competition lacks the driving...
  • Rolls Royce Cullinan 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 February 2020
    Car review
    Rolls Royce Cullinan
    It began a new era for the brand, but now Goodwood’s big, bold super-luxury...
  • Kia Soul EV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    27 February 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Soul EV 2020 UK review
    Appealingly quirky electric crossover touches down in the UK with a 64kWh...

Volvo denies talks with Daimler

No talks have taken place between Daimler and Volvo on technical partnerships, despite the two sharing a common shareholder in Geely. Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson said his firm was “interested in talking to anyone to agree in our interests” but added there was “nothing to comment on nor any discussions” with Daimler.

Kia's online sales snub

Kia has no plans to push online sales in the UK, according to boss Paul Philpott. “The complexity of products is increasing not decreasing,” he said. There’s more need than ever to speak to someone face-to-face.” He added that he’s seen no proof of success from other car makers that have pursued an online-focused sales strategy.

