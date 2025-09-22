Diesel company cars used to be everywhere, ruling the roads and clogging up corporate car parks across the country. Thanks to their tax-bustingly low C02 emissions and fuel-sipping efficiency figures, these compression-ignition machines were hugely popular with both the fleet managers who paid for them and the user choosers who drove them.

However, the combination of the Dieselgate scandal and the UK government’s efforts to make the car industry go all-electric has meant derv-drinkers have fallen well out of favour with businesses wanting to offer four-wheeled perks to their employees.

And yet despite the stain on its reputation, diesel still makes a lot of sense. Sure, the benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rates can still make your eyes water, but for those that spend a lot of time on the road, there’s nothing more comforting than seeing a ‘range to empty’ read out of more than 500 miles. Then there’s the trademark welt of mid-range muscle that makes the diesel one of the few run-of-the-mill internal combustion engines to match electric cars for instant torque.

Of course, these machines are becoming harder to find on manufacturer’s price lists, but look hard and you will still find some. So here’s our pick of the best of these increasingly rare company car choices.