The best diesel company cars - driven, ranked and rated

Diesel isn't dead yet for company car drivers who rack up big mileages, as these excellent options show

James Disdale
News
11 mins read
22 September 2025

Diesel company cars used to be everywhere, ruling the roads and clogging up corporate car parks across the country. Thanks to their tax-bustingly low C02 emissions and fuel-sipping efficiency figures, these compression-ignition machines were hugely popular with both the fleet managers who paid for them and the user choosers who drove them.

However, the combination of the Dieselgate scandal and the UK government’s efforts to make the car industry go all-electric has meant derv-drinkers have fallen well out of favour with businesses wanting to offer four-wheeled perks to their employees.

And yet despite the stain on its reputation, diesel still makes a lot of sense. Sure, the benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax rates can still make your eyes water, but for those that spend a lot of time on the road, there’s nothing more comforting than seeing a ‘range to empty’ read out of more than 500 miles. Then there’s the trademark welt of mid-range muscle that makes the diesel one of the few run-of-the-mill internal combustion engines to match electric cars for instant torque.

Of course, these machines are becoming harder to find on manufacturer’s price lists, but look hard and you will still find some. So here’s our pick of the best of these increasingly rare company car choices.

1. Skoda Superb

10
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior10
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs10

In many ways, the Skoda Superb is a throwback to the company cars of a couple of decades ago - a sensible hatchback from a mainstream brand that sells on its space, equipment and driving experience rather than the kerbside kudos of its upmarket badge.

These days, the Superb offers only one diesel option, but the tried-and-tested 2.0-litre TDI is a lusty performer, thanks to its vital statistics of 148bhp and 266lb ft of torque. More importantly, it claims 58.9mpg and CO2 emissions of as little as 128g/km. That means in fleet-friendly SE Technology trim, lower-rate earners will sacrifice just over £2000 of their salary on the Superb.

Skoda has produced a car that is outstandingly fit for purpose.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

For that you will be getting one of the best family hatches in the business. A five-star Autocar road test verdict is proof of that.

For the cash, few cars offer so much space for people and luggage (the Superb Estate is even bigger), while the interior ambience is up there with the best premium players'. 

Better still, the combination of accurate handling, hushed refinement and that punchy diesel motor (available only with a slick seven-speed automatic gearbox), means the Superb is a comfortable scything along in the outside lane of the motorway as it is slicing down a back road.

As a car that does it all, this Skoda is tough to beat.

Read our Skoda Superb review

Save money on a new Skoda Superb with What Car?

Read our review

Car review
skoda superb

Skoda Superb

Czech firm continues to make the case for diesel estates with its stalwart family hauler

Read our review
2. Volkswagen Golf

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

It has been around in various forms for so long now that the Volkswagen Golf is an almost permanent fixture on UK roads, like potholes and double yellow lines.

Now in its eighth (and a half) generation, the Wolfsburg wonder continues to deliver its trademark blend of quality, practicality and refinement, all wrapped in a package that manages to be both classy and classless.

Its ready-for-anything completeness makes it a standout product.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Being underpinned by the same MQB architecture as the Skoda Superb, the Golf delivers an impressively rounded blend of agility and ride refinement that means it always seems to match your mood.

Better still, go for the lesser-powered version of the familiar 2.0-litre TDI engine (there’s the option of 113bhp or 148bhp) and you even get a six-speed manual gearbox (remember those?) for an extra dollop of driver engagement.

This engine-and-transmission combo is also the most fleet manager-friendly, emitting just 115g/km for a 29% BIK rate. On the generously equipped entry-level Match specification, that means 20% taxpayer will fork out just over £1700 a year for the privilege of running a Golf. Better still, it promises 64.6mpg at the pumps yet also packs a prodigious 221lb ft at just 1600rpm for effortless everyday urge.

Downsides? Well, in hatchback guise, the Golf is only just big enough for serious family duties; and despite improvements as part of the MK8.5 facelift, the interior tech’s usability and the quality of the materials still feel a step back from the mighty Mk7.

Read our Volkswagen Golf review

Save money on a new Volkswagen Golf with What Car?

3. Mazda CX-60

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Mazda has never really been a brand that likes to follow the herd (take its commitment to the Wankel rotary engine as an example), so it’s no surprise to find the firm has gone its own way on diesels.

Most manufacturers that continue to build compression-ignition engines are sticking to smaller capacity four-cylinder designs that make the most of the fuel’s efficiency potential. Mazda? Well, it has developed an all-new straight six with a 3.3-litre capacity.

It has all the modern car tech but none of it is intrusive or annoying; the interior is beautifully made; and that diesel engine shows that having an economical powertrain needn’t preclude smoothness, response, aural appeal or control.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

That's good news for people like us, because the CX-60 is a genuinely intriguing alternative to rival SUVs. That six-pot engine clatters like a 30-year-old black cab when fired from cold, but once warmed it’s smooth and keen to rev. There’s a choice of 197bhp (rear-wheel drive) and 254bhp (total traction) power outputs, but both feature stump-pulling and mild-hybridised mid-range torque.

More impressively, despite its large capacity this engine betters many 2.0-litre four-cylinder rivals for efficiency: the company claims 56.5mpg and 131g/km of CO2 for the RWD version. By comparison, the BMW X3 20d (admittedly with four-wheel drive) belches out 155g/km, resulting in a higher rate tax payer sacrificing just under £7500 of their annual pay - around £1500 than they would for the CX-60.

Better still, despite its size and weight, the CX-60 drives with a surprising amount of rear-drive attitude and decently feelsome steering.

The interior is also pleasingly on the eye, comfortable and slathered in rich-feeling materials.

Only the stingy 477-litre boot and stiff-legged ride count against the CX-60.

Read our Mazda CX-60 review

Save money on a new Mazda CX-60 with What Car?

4. Audi A5

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

While arch-rival BMW has largely abandoned diesel for its saloons and estates, Audi is keeping the faith. For its new 3 Series-rivalling A5, that means the inclusion of the long-serving 2.0-litre TDI engine in a powertrain line-up that also includes petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

As in most applications, this 201bhp four-cylinder unit proves is a refined, punchy and frugal performer, and it perfectly complements the A5’s easy-going demeanor.

A5s are very capable cruisers. The adaptive cruise control is one of the better such systems out there and the annoying bings and bongs are easy to turn off.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

It’s available only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which lacks the ultimate smoothness of a torque-converter auto but helps it deliver tax-mitigating CO2 emissions of as little as 128g/km.

These figures are for the entry-level FWD model, but we would be tempted to take a slightly bigger BIK hit and tick the box for Quattro 4WD. No version of the A5 will match the 3 Series for driver satisfaction, but the total-traction Quattro (despite a longitudinal engine layout, it gets the Haldex-style Ultra system rather than the famed Torsen permanent 4WD) feels better behaved and more balanced on the road than its FWD sibling.

The rest of the A5 is fairly run-of-the-mill Audi, which means an upmarket interior festooned with screens and the sort of eye-catching exterior styling that will earn it bonus points in the company car park pecking order.

Read our Audi A5 review

Save money on a new Audi A5 with What Car?

5. Peugeot 308

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

For a long time, no country was as synonymous with the diesel engine as France. Lower fuel duty meant the nation bought derv in its droves, and as a result French firms built some of the best diesels in the business.

Today the French are at the forefront of the EV revolution, but they still know a thing or two about turning out attractive and desirable diesel hatchbacks, as the latest Peugeot 308 shows.

The car has a really agreeable, free-flowing dynamic character.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

For starters, the chisel-jawed hatchback/estate looks the part, while its high-grade interior looks and feels the part, even if it trails the class leaders for rear leg room and luggage space.

Perhaps more importantly, the 308 has rediscovered some of the dynamic flair of Peugeot's 1980s and 1990s heyday. Striking a neat balance between plush ride and pleasingly accurate handling, it demonstrates a rare fluidity when spearing through a series of corners. It’s reasonably refined and cosseting on a long haul trip too.

The 128bhp 1.5-litre HDi engine won’t go down as black pump paragon and its eight-speed auto 'box can be a little dimwitted, but it's a willing performer in the mid-ranges and promises nearly 60mpg on the WLTP test cycle.

That said, 130g/km of CO2 is nothing to write home about and will leave lower-rate tax payers with a BIK bill just north of £2000. Still, we would just about swallow the extra cost in exchange for the 308’s genuinely engaging driving experience.

Read our Peugeot 308 review

Save money on a new Peugeot 308 with What Car?

6. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

It seems like a long time ago that large saloons were the top choice for thrusting executives out to impress, but the Mercedes-Benz E-Class proves there’s still life in the concept yet.

If money were no object, the epic and effortless six-cylinder E450d would easily earn a place in this list, but for user-choosers wanting the look for less, the E220d does a fine job.

Mercedes' adaptive cruise control is the best such system I've tried.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

On paper, the entry-level E looks a little weak-kneed compared to the six-pot range-topper, but the 2.0-litre mild hybrid-assisted four delivers a surprising turn of speed: we recorded a brisk 7.2sec from 0-60mph. Better still, it’s nicely isolated at idle and when working hard, while the 325lb ft of torque means there’s plenty of mid-range vigour.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that it couples this speed and refinement with a claimed 40.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 125g/km for a BIK rating of 31%. Sure, an EV will save you thousands in tax, but when the E220d’s tank is brimmed, you will see up to 700 miles of range.

As ever, the E-Class doesn’t offer the last word in driver entertainment but is a curiously satisfying machine. The handling is accurate and grippy, while the ride (on smaller wheels) delivers just the right amount of waft to ensure that whatever distance you have to travel, it will always feel like half as long by the time you arrive at your destination. 

Factor in a spacious interior that largely manages to ooze quality and the enduring appeal of the three-pointed star and this is still a car that lets your coworkers know you’ve arrived.

Read our Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

Save money on a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class with What Car?

7. Range Rover

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs5

You’ve climbed the greasy pole and secured pole position at the head of the table in the boardroom, so now it's time to choose some company wheels. In this rarefied corner of the market, there’s only one real contender when you want to dress to impress: the Range Rover.

There’s the choice of two mild-hybrid diesels, the D300 and the D350. Using the same smooth and tractable 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium unit, both will canter imperiously from 0-62mph in less than 6.5sec and will just about devour the black stuff at the rate of 40mpg. 

The Range Rover is class-leading and outstanding in many areas.
Murray Scullion, Digital editor

As a result, execs with an eagle eye on the bottom line are best served by the D300, its slightly lower asking price helping marginally offset its eye-watering 37% BIK bill. Even so, higher-rate earners are still looking at an annual tax bill on the wrong side of £15,000. On the plus side, your hard-earned cash buys you one of the most luxurious and capable vehicles out there. 

Despite its size and weight (it tips the scales at well over two tonnes), the four-wheel-steered Rangie handles with effortless accuracy, while its plush ride, hushed refinement, panoramic views and club-class cabin make it ideal everyday transport.

And while you won’t want to get it dirty, it’s reassuring to know few other machines can venture as far off the beaten track.

Read our Range Rover review

Save money on a new Range Rover with What Car?

8. Kia Sorento

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design6
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

The diesel engine and the seven-seat SUV used to be synonymous bedfellows, but these days you’ve got a greater choice of hypercars than derv-powered people carriers. However, Kia is still keeping the faith with its Sorento, which lists a 2.2-litre CRDi alongside the expected petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Recently facelifted to bring it into line with the rest of the brand’s eye-catching offerings, the Sorento looks smart and boasts a spacious and versatile interior with just enough premium pizazz. And while the 199bhp four-cylinder diesel isn’t the last word in refinement, it’s a solid performer and comes with four-wheel drive and a 2500kg towing limit. 

Abundant utility appeal and value shine through here.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Given its large size and bluff-fronted styling, the Sorento suffers a little in the efficiency stakes, claiming 42.8mpg and 170g/km. Still, for what you get in terms of space and spec, the starting price of just over £40,000 represents decent value. It also means the BiK isn’t quite as crippling as you might expect, with lower-rate earners forking out just over £3000 a year. 

Of course, you can’t have everything. The Sorento is a doddle to drive, but there’s little in the way of dynamic sparkle as a result of its loose handling and unresolved ride. Yet as practical, affordable and hassle-free family motoring, it makes a lot of sense.

Read our Kia Sorento review

Save money on a new Kia Sorento with What Car?

9. Alpina D3 S

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs6

The BMW 3 Series diesel used to be a company car list staple, but now the quintessential compact exec has gone petrol-only. Well, sort of: if you’ve got a decent bonus or some salary to burn, Alpina will still sell you a compression-ignition version of the baby Bimmer saloon. 

Based on the now defunct M340d xDrive and available in saloon and Touring estate bodystyles, the D3 S features a lightly tuned 3.0-litre straight six that delivers 350bhp and a thumping 538lb ft of torque. Smooth and surprisingly sonorous, this mighty motor serves up devastating real-world pace and can return 40mpg under a gentle right foot.

Few if any cars of this type are so effortlessly quick in the real world.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

It’s matched to a sublime chassis that uses Alpina-specific springs, dampers and geometry to driver-pleasing effect. Not only does the D3 S provide engaging adjustable handling, it does so while delivering a ride that strikes just the right balance of suppleness and support.

There is, of course, the thorny issue of money. At 182g/km, the saloon’s CO2 output isn’t catastrophic, but combined with a near £70,000 price tag it means a higher rate BiK bill of around £9000.

Still, for that you will get one of the finest fast diesels ever made, featuring a hand-crafted interior that lifts it above the usual premium suspects. 

It’s all change at Alpina, though, so cars like the DS 3 won’t be around for long. Get one while you can.

Read our Alpina D3 S review

10. Citroën Berlingo

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior6
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs9

Okay, bear with us here, because the Berlingo definitely merits your attention. Thanks to a recent round of updates, the square-rigged Citroën’s internal-combustion engines have been reinstated to the range, which means high-mileage company car drivers who need to carry plenty of kit needn’t mourn the demise of the affordable diesel estate.

It’s not the most glamorous option, the Berlingo’s slab-sided exterior (complete with handy sliding rear doors) covers a truly cavernous interior. The seven-seat XL bodystyle is reserved for the EV version, but frankly you will struggle to fill the standard-sized model. Not only does it pack a vast 775-litre boot, but also the cabin is packed with so much handy storage that you will never have to leave anything at home again.

If you can look past the Berlingo’s van-based origins, you will enjoy a family-focused flexible friend that’s as capable as it is capacious.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre HDi engine that comes in two states of tune: 99bhp or 128bhp. The former gets a six-speed manual while the latter features a smooth but sometimes slow eight-speed auto.

You will know it’s a diesel at idle and outright urge is average, but there’s enough mid-range muscle to mean the Berlingo never feels bullied on the open road.

It clings on gamely in the corners, while the ride is typically absorbent.

For the cheapest company car bills, you will need the entry-level diesel Plus, which emits 135/km and costs a whisker under £25,000. For that you will get all the kit you will need, plus some pleasingly utilitarian touches, such as steel wheels and plenty of unpainted plastic exterior trim.

Read our Citroën Berlingo review

Save money on a new Kia Sorento with What Car?

