Power List 100 2023 - first names revealed

The Power List 100 details the achievements of all the major movers and shakers in the automotive industry
10 October 2023

Autocar Business's annual Power List 100 names the 100 most influential major movers and shakers in the automotive industry.

Over the next week, we will be revealing the names of those who've made the list for 2023. They all play a leading role within the sector.

The Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop, shows the importance of this industry globally: one that wields great power, but that power is constantly shifting.

The big shift and focus this year? Unsurprisingly, China and the growing influence of the Chinese automotive industry, especially as it becomes clear just what advantage their state-guided battery strategy confers on them.

