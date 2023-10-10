Power List 100 2023 - Supplier chiefs

Suppliers are the somewhat-forgeton backbone of the automotive industry - you can’t make a car without parts.

Over the past few years the importance of those at the top has become even more pronounced as the sector battles pressures created by the Covid pademic and geopolitical crises.

It is those that we celebrate within the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop.

From the traditional German giants such as Bosch and Continental to the new global battery manufacturing leaders from China such as CATL, they wield an enormous influence on the car industry.