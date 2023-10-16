BACK TO ALL NEWS
Power List 100 2023 - Chinese automakers
Power List 100 2023 - Chinese automakers

Eastern car makers are no longer seen as lesser than their wester counterparts; they are a real threat to legacy brands
16 October 2023

Chinese car makers are well and truly on the offensive in Europe - their subsidised production costs allowing them to undercut western rivals and snatch their buyers. 

But, it is unfair to think these cars – such as the MG4 and BYD Atto 3 – are just selling because of their lower pricetags; they’re also showing that the Chinese are no longer lesser than their counterparts.

Instead, they are now being recognised globally for their growing understanding of how to make a car equal to some of the world’s best, especially with battery technologies.

