BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Power List 100 2023 - Ultra-luxury leaders
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo electric SUV to crown lineup as BMW iX rival

Power List 100 2023 - Ultra-luxury leaders

It's a hard job being the head of an ultra-luxury brand – but get it right and the rewards are huge
Autocar
News
3 mins read
13 October 2023

The leaders in this ultra-luxury world have a doubly hard job in that they must work with limited finances to create world-beating cars that have to wow some of the toughest customers.

Get it right and the rewards are huge, as shown at Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and increasingly at Bentley and Lamborghini.

Get it wrong and you’ve a tough mountain to climb, but those starting at ravine-level such as Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin and Michael Leiters at McLaren are proving they have the resilience needed.

Related articles

We celebrate these leaders in the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives