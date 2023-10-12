BACK TO ALL NEWS
Power List 100 2023 - Technical heads

At no point in automotive history has the job of a technical head been tougher – they are the people who choose where the R&D money is spent
12 October 2023

The automotive industry is pushing forward down an array of different avenues and at a pace not seen before.

So, how do you choose where to spend your money? Do you pour it in finding the next battery technology, develop a new, sleeker software, or prioritise autonomous driving tech?

Right now, and at no point in automotive history, has the job of a car maker's technical head been tougher. They are the people who wield vast amounts of research and development cash and choose the technological direction of the company.

It is those who are making the tough decisions – decisions that are proving to be fruitful – who we celebrate within the Power List 2023, sponsored by Keyloop.

