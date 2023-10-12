Power List 100 2023 - Retailer royalty

The retailer landscape has changed dramatically over the past year, with power tilting back in to the hands of car firms themselves in the form of the new 'agency' model.

Yet, car dealers have been consolidating for years now to create these huge groups whose influence over the manufacturers cannot be overstated.

It is those who wield this power whom we celebrate within the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop.

The CEOs of these dealers stretch across the world three oversee North American groups, despite having a huge inflence across Europe and the UK.