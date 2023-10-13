Today, in the age of huge business and massive parent companies, the number of family-run car makers is not what it was.

Yet, some big power remains – and there's no power quite like a controlling stake in the business.

This Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop, category is for those who by birth – or other means – have a big say in their company's direction, even if they leave the day-to-day running to the CEO.

When the demands of the money markets push companies into making decisions better suited for short-term gain, these are the people with the bigger picture who look to create a legacy.

Power List 100 2023 - Grandee stakeholders

Stefan Quandt, member of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG, largest shareholder

As billionaire heir to the BMW brand, Stefan Quandt has a lot of pull within the German company.