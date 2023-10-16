Gone are the days of a designer just… designing. Nowadays, their roles have grown enormously as the overall look of a car and its brand become a key differentiator in a world of shared platforms.

Reflecting that change, companies have promoted designers to the top level of management, knowing the brand itself is a key weapon against slick newcomers such as Tesla.

Those who’ve taken on this heavy task, and succeeded, have been celebrated by the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop.

Power List 100 2023 - Board-level designers

Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer, JLR

Gerry McGovern is a hugely influential figure at JLR HQ, as a board member and having worked there for 19 years following time at Ford.