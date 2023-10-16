BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo design boss hints at luxury electric MPV

Power List 100 2023 - Board-level designers

Building on the legacy of a brand is critical against slick newcomers, and these top-level designers are the key to that success
16 October 2023

Gone are the days of a designer just… designing. Nowadays, their roles have grown enormously as the overall look of a car and its brand become a key differentiator in a world of shared platforms.

Reflecting that change, companies have promoted designers to the top level of management, knowing the brand itself is a key weapon against slick newcomers such as Tesla.

Those who’ve taken on this heavy task, and succeeded, have been celebrated by the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop.

Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer, JLR

Gerry McGovern is a hugely influential figure at JLR HQ, as a board member and having worked there for 19 years following time at Ford.

